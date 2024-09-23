Research fellowship in joint analysis of infrared and microwave radiances
2024-09-23
Today, microwave and infrared cloud observations are largely used separately, even though it is commonly accepted that they provide complementary measurement information. This project aims at bridging the gap between the two wavelength regions to improve the use of the observations in the derivation of climate data and weather forecasting. The project is timely considering the upcoming launches of the first sub-millimetre operational sensors (AWS and ICI). The position is a fellowship funded by EUMETSAT, placed at the Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing at Chalmers University of Technology (Gothenburg, Sweden). We are now inviting applications from suitably qualified scientists from EUMETSAT's member states.
About EUMETSAT
EUMETSAT is Europe's meteorological satellite agency. Its role is to establish and operate meteorological satellites to monitor the weather and climate from space - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This information is supplied to the national meteorological services of the organisation's member states in Europe, as well as other users worldwide. EUMETSAT also operates several Copernicus missions on behalf of the European Union and provide data services to the Copernicus marine and atmospheric services and their users. As an intergovernmental European Organisation, EUMETSAT has 30 Member States (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia,Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.)
About the division at Chalmers
The Geoscience and Remote Sensing division at Chalmers conducts research, education, and utilisation within various scientific and engineering disciplines, including ground-based, airborne and satellite measurements, numerical modelling and data analysis. The division's goals are to improve understanding of the Earth system and global environmental problems and provide and interpret global datasets. We pursue scientific knowledge and provide tools to tackle problems of importance to society, such as climate change, Earth system science, air pollution, natural hazards and monitoring of the Earth's surface. We have extensive experience in developing and applying remote sensing across the electromagnetic spectrum and studying problems at different scales, from molecular processes in clouds to global environmental change. Our setting is distinctive in Sweden in that we have expertise in developing measurement techniques and modelling and methods to combine data from observations and models through data assimilation and machine learning methods.
Area of reserach
Microwave all-sky assimilation is a proven concept today, while infrared correspondence is in early development. Climate ice cloud products show a reversed situation; multiple examples based on infrared measurements exist, while passive
microwave data, at best, provide background information. There are several reasons for this situation, but already differences in terminology and assumptions on particle sizes and shapes made for the two wavelength regions hamper the progress. This project aims to establish a common ground, particularly to develop and apply particle model parametrisations that allows joint treatment of infrared and microwave radiances. The launch of the Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS) in August this year and the upcoming launch of the Ice Cloud Imager (ICI, 2025) give urgency to the project, but also result in that completely new data will be at hand for constraining particle models. The project will be performed in collaboration with the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), ECMWF and EUMETSAT.
Main work tasks are:
• Assess the different assumptions and approaches presently used in the infrared
and microwave radiative transfer, by comparing observed and simulated
observations using the ARTS (Atmospheric Radiative Transfer Simulator)
research tool.
• Based on the findings, develop particle model parametrisations for different
cloud regimes, suitable to reach the project's objectives.
• Take part in incorporating new models into cloud retrievals made at Chalmers
and SMHI, as well as supporting ECMWF to add the models into the operational
RTTOV-SCATT observation operator.
Qualifications
The fellow should have a university degree in physics, mathematics, meteorology, remote sensing, or equivalent, and relevant research experience, including PhD or at the level thereof. Experience in microwave and/or infrared, all-sky, radiative transfer will be emphasised. Knowledge in one or more of the following areas would also be an advantage: retrievals, data assimilation, numerical weather forecasting and cloud physics. Strong computing skills will be a significant asset. This includes good and proven practical knowledge of programming languages (particularly C/C++ and Python), as well as experience with performing scientific simulations, and their evaluation. The ability to work as part of a team, a high level of commitment and interest in continuing development and training is required. Candidates must be able to work effectively in English, both verbally and written. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Duration
The fellowship is offered for one year, with possibility of extension for up to two
additional years.
We offer
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
EUMETSAT is committed to providing an equal opportunities work environment for men and women. Please note that only nationals of EUMETSAT member states may apply. The EUMETSAT convention requires that its staff shall be recruited on the basis of their qualifications, account being taken of the international character of EUMETSAT.
Application procedure
To read more about the application procedure and apply, click here.
Application deadline: 2024-10-21
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Patrick Eriksson, Geoscience and remote sensing, Dept. Space, Earth and
Environment
