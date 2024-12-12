Research Assistant to Stockholm School of Economics
2024-12-12
About the role
The position will be associated with the research project "Time to act sustainably: How temporal structures condition the development of sustainable work practices", funded by the Marianne and Marcus Wallenberg Foundation.
The project aims to contribute to extant research on organizational sustainability by addressing how temporal structures, (re)produced in everyday work practices, condition the development of environmentally sustainable work practices.
Specifically, the project aims to deepen our understanding about how material artefacts, spaces, and technologies are co-constitutive of and reproducing these structures and shaping sustainability-related strategies and practices. The project seeks to employ a combination of research methods with a focus on ethnographic field studies in organizational settings. Our preliminary empirical focus is on organizations and initiatives focused on creating liveable and sustainable cities.
Main responsibilities
The primary task of the RA will be to assist faculty in research related tasks. This can, for example,
consist of preparing and cleaning data sets, working on developing questionnaires, manage
ongoing data collection, help making presentations, figures or surveying parts of a literature.
Key responsibilities include:
- Literature review: Conducting literature reviews of existing literature relevant to the research topic to understand the current state of knowledge, identify research gaps, and contribute to the development of research questions and objectives.
- Data collection: Assisting with data collection, which involves recruiting participants, scheduling interviews, conducting interviews and observations, and coordinating logistics for data collection.
- Organization: ensuring proper organization and storage of all data collected and maintaining data compliance and confidentiality.
- Literature updates: Keeping track of relevant literature published during the research period and providing updates to the primary researcher to help refine the research focus and adapt methods if needed.
- Assisting with writing: Supporting the research team in writing research reports, academic papers, and presentations.
Qualification requirements
The candidate must hold or is currently finalizing a Master's Degree in Business Administration or similar qualifications, and should be able to work at a professional level in English. Professional level in Swedish is desirable but not required.
The role of a research assistant is multifaceted and requires attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and the ability to work collaboratively in a research team.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
