Requirement Analyst to DeLaval
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you passionate about driving product development through precise requirement management? We are seeking a Requirement Analyst for a 1-year temporary position to join DeLaval's Architecture and Requirement team.
Location: Tumba, hybrid (2-3 days/week in the office)
Start date: August 1, 2024
End date: September 30, 2025
About the role
In this role, you will assist stakeholders in articulating system capabilities needed to meet business objectives, and manage, support, and analyze requirements throughout the product development process. You will also coach engineers and product owners in requirement management, taking ownership and responsibility for a defined requirement area. There are nine team members in the team.
As a Requirement Analyst, you will be responsible for developing a well-defined body of requirements for various development initiatives. Key aspects of your role will include ensuring clear lineage from feature to design requirements and reporting organizational performance within projects, including test cases. You will establish standardized processes for managing all levels of requirements in the tools we use, including metadata management, workflows, and approvals.
Your primary responsibilities will include gathering and validating system requirements through workshops and other techniques, supporting engineers and product owners in creating features, product, and design requirements, and analyzing and defining customer needs to translate them into prioritized functions and deliverables.
About you
To be successful in this position, you should have a:
Bachelor of Science or Master degree in electronics, mechanics, software engineering or something similar
Minimum 3 years of experience in product development projects and requirements engineering/verification (elicitation, formulation, approval, linking, balancing,
maintenance)
Technical understanding of SW,
embedded systems, electrical and mechanical products.
Experience with requirement management tools, demonstrated skills in planning and leading workshops, and knowledge of Agile working methods are essential.
Advanced proficiency in English is also required. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
About DeLaval
DeLaval is currently a world leader in the dairy industry with a clear vision of enabling sustainable food production. A strong focus on customer, product, and employee is essential to realizing the vision of being at the forefront of digitization. DeLaval 's vision is to make sustainable food production possible. They support their customers in reducing their environmental footprint while improving food production, profitability and the well-being of the people and animals involved.
Welcome with your application
Do you think this would suit you, or perhaps someone you know? We have an ongoing selection process and may fill the position before the application deadline, so do not hesitate - submit your application today! If you have any questions or concerns related to the position and the process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8751644