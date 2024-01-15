Release Coordinator Core Compute Platform
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Release Coordinator, Core Compute Platform product release area.
Software that makes a difference
At Volvo Cars, we're bringing big and bold digital visions to life. By building and expanding our digital ecosystem, we're making it easier for people to live simpler, safer, and more sustainable lives. We want to welcome more curious and creative engineers who want to change the world - one line of high-quality code at a time. Our transformation isn't for everyone, but if you're excited about solving the technological challenges facing the auto industry, then this role could be for you.
This is us.
Volvo Cars has an aspiration to expand its in-house software development. At the Department of Core System Software, we are part of this aspiration. Our teams are building the next-generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advanced active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create safe, reliable, and secure software that serves as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications.
The Department Computing Infrastructure System is responsible for systemization, overall quality measurement, and release of the Core Compute Platform Software and applications. We are also responsible for providing our department with tools, infrastructure, and software operations.
We are looking for a Release Coordinator for our Core Compute Platform product release area.
What you 'll do?
As a Release Coordinator, you will work tightly with the Department Project Manager, Release Manager, and Program Managers. You will be working together with a team of Release Coordinators to ensure that we have a plan for the releases and then to get the releases out to meet the milestones with known quality and content. You will have a quality team and operational configuration managers that support the quality assurance of the releases. You will also be the one helping us to shape the release process.
As Release Coordinator, you will be responsible for:
• Coordinating to get the planned release out with the right content and released for the next program milestones.
• Communicate with all involved stakeholders to package the release.
• Plan the releases so they meet planned milestones.
• Communication with the Release Manager and other stakeholders about the release status.
Want to know more?
We're excited to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at ellinor.carlen@volvocars.com
. Or just hit the apply button further down!
Please note that due to GDPR we only accept applications via our Recruitment Tool.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Do you fit the profile?
As a person, you are known for your ability to drive results. You are an analytical, independent, and structured team player. You have experience working with multiple stakeholders and can make significant progress even when faced with uncertainty.
To be considered for this role, you should meet most of the following requirements:
• Minimum 5 years of experience working with release management or continuous integration.
• Experience working within the automotive industry or other relevant industries
• Good understanding of embedded software development
• Driven as a character, i.e. able to take ownership and a team player
• Excellent communication skills
You probably have a M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or comparable experience. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68659-42185388". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oriana Gracia 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8393100