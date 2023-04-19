Regional Social Compliance Manager, Nordics (Finland & Sweden)
2023-04-19
We put people first.
At Borealis, we truly believe that there is no right way to do the wrong thing and we expect our partners to do the same. We were shocked to learn about the allegations against our former contractor at our PDH construction site and immediately set up an emergency team to support the investigation.
But we want to do more and therefore invest in a new global network of Social Compliance Managers that will establish best-inclass practices to make sure our values of respect and responsibility are put into practice every day within our own company, but also at our partners.
We are therefore looking for a permanent Regional Social Compliance Manager who will help transition the ongoing actions into a permanent set-up with the ultimate aim to establish a framework on how to identify regulatory & social compliance risks, advise on design and implementation of regulatory and legal compliance processes and controls to mitigate such risks and monitor & report the effectiveness of the controls.
Your main tasks in this role will include:
• internal and external first point of contact on site for all social compliance topics
• monitor and steer proper documentation of contractors and their employees
• conduct contractor onboarding and training
• engage in regular spot checks, audits and social/ethics compliance walks
• conduct contractor due diligence including qualification verification of employees
• investigate compliance-related complaints and ensure follow-up
• actively contribute to the set-up of the new Social Compliance network within Borealis
About you
You have a master's degree in a relevant discipline and at least 7 years of work experience in an international setting. For example a background in HR or internal auditing is applicable. As our ideal candidate you possess hands-on experience in EU and national regulations concerning labour law, immigration, social security and posted workers directive matters. Touchpoints with ESG are considered a plus. You confidently navigate complex issues and are able to break them down and communicate about them with a vast variety of stakeholders ranging from authorities and contractors to internal management or employees.
While additional languages are always appreciated, fluency in English and Finnish or Swedish is a must. If on top of this you feel comfortable working in a field where you are the one setting-up and driving processes, we are excited to meet you.
About Borealis and our offer
We are here for you! If you have any questions, please contact Dorien Timmermans, Dorien.Timmermans@borealisgroup.com
. Please note that applications via e-mail will not be accepted since we are serious about protection of your personal data, so thank you for applying online.
We offer a role specific compensation and a competitive salary and fringe benefit package reflecting your profile, experience and the specifics of the country/location you apply for.
We reserve the right to close this vacancy for further applications when we have received sufficient applications that meet the advertised requirements and will contact you as soon as screening is closed.
We go beyond boundaries. Together.
