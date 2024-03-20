Regional Security Director North Europe
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Group Security function at Volvo Group comprises a global and diverse team of security professionals, united by a shared purpose and a proactive mindset. Our primary objective is to safeguard Volvo Group people, information, products, assets, and the Volvo Group brand.
We are currently in search of an experienced security leader well-versed in Protective Services, which includes Crisis Management, Risk Management, Physical Security, People Security, Travel Security, experience in Investigations and more.
In this position you will report to Head of Security EMENA
Who are you?
We are looking for a proactive, pragmatic, and forward-thinking security leader with a strong emphasis on operational expertise, rather than a purely academic background.
You should have a background in law enforcement and a track record of effectively implementing security programs and thriving in diverse and challenging environments.
In this role, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our security strategy for Protective Services. Your ability to engage with senior management, tackle complex security challenges, and seamlessly transition between roles as a subject matter expert, advisor, auditor, and trainer will be crucial to your and our collective success.
Since you will have frequent contact with the local authorities you need to be fluent in the Swedish language.
Key responsibilities
* Foster and nurture strong, trusted relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. Provide expert insights on regional security matters to senior regional and site management.
* Build and nurture partnerships internal and external stakeholders to address and evaluate threats, vulnerabilities, and associated risks.
* Promptly address inquiries and requests for guidance from various departments and line management across the organization.
* Offering innovative, business-focused solutions to address intricate security challenges.
* Contribute to the development of security governance by overseeing the implementation and ongoing refinement of security policies, standards, guidelines, instructions, requirements, and procedures.
* Create and maintain relevant security awareness programs, along with conducting internal training sessions.
* Conduct site security audits to identify best practices and gaps and support findings by providing suitable solutions to mitigate the risks.
* Develop crisis training material and train local crisis response teams with support from the Head Office.
* Provide accurate information and effective response to business travelers who are experiencing an incident or crisis.
* Conduct security investigations of counterfeit, illegal diversion and product theft cases and background investigations.
* Establish and maintain regional relationships with security practitioners in other commercial sectors, intelligence networks, law enforcement and related government/intelligence agencies.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Last application date is April 7. Send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Cuneyt Aslanbay, Head of Security EMENA, cuneyt.aslanbay@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Legal & Compliance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by coordinating and providing services within the following areas: Legal, Governance, Security and Internal Audit. With Volvo Group Legal & Compliance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7361-42346537". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 76 5537983 Jobbnummer
8554336