Regional Sales Director Europe South to SurfCleaner, Stockholm
Level Recruitment AB / Säljarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla säljarjobb i Sundbyberg
2024-06-07
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Level Recruitment AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you motivated by the thought of working for a company that helps its customers minimize their environmental impact and contribute to a cleaner planet? Are you characterized by a strategic, operational, and tactical approach in your work methods? Seize the opportunity to be part of SurfCleaner's success story! SurfCleaner offers you an exciting role where you will work on establishing and connecting with new sales channels in Southern Europe, a role where your strategic and operational skills will be highly useful.
About the Position
In this role, you will be responsible for the company's sales in Southern Europe, managing all direct and external sales channels. You will work with both new and existing customers, focusing on oil refineries, mines, steel mills, power generation, and ports. You will spend a significant amount of your time visiting customers and engaging in technical sales to gain acceptance for SurfCleaner's technology. Additionally, you will have a solid understanding of selling products from various perspectives, such as Life Cycle Cost, sustainability, and service. The role includes identifying business opportunities and transforming these into repeat sales for products, services, and spare parts. Building long-term customer relationships will be part of your daily routine. Your tasks will be both tactical and strategic, including planning, executing, and completing sales work for both small and large projects. The role also involves conducting customer visits and visits with distributors, as well as training them alongside colleagues. You will be responsible for setting the sales budget for your region and following up on your forecasts. Together with the CEO, you will agree on the regional strategy and execute it. The position involves 40-60 travel days per year.
Your Responsibilities Include:
Developing sales strategy and growth plans
Building and maintaining customer relationships
Identifying potential customers and negotiating deals
Leading and developing distributors
Analyzing the market and competition
Adapting the sales strategy to maintain the leading position
Managing Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece, with other markets potentially being added
In this role, you will report to the CEO, and the office is located at Karlsbodavägen 39 in Bromma, Stockholm. We believe that, like us, you enjoy being in the office. We are present four days a week (except for business trips).
Is This You?
To be successful in this role, you need to have extensive experience leading and developing sales directly to end customers and through external sales channels. We expect you to have a technical university degree, likely as an Engineer, with at least 7 years of experience in international sales of industrial products. Experience from our five key segments-refineries, mining, ports/oil terminals, the metal industry (steelworks, copper smelters, etc.), or power generation-is highly meritorious.
We also believe you have experience in selling and gaining acceptance for new technology and are an excellent negotiator. You are also a proficient user of Microsoft Office and CRM systems, and have excellent English skills, both spoken and written. Additionally, you are fluent in at least one of the following languages: Italian, Spanish, and/or Portuguese. Additional language skills are a plus.
We place great emphasis on personal qualities. We are looking for someone who plans and organizes their work in a goal-oriented manner. You express ideas, thoughts, and information clearly and constructively, at the right time and tailored to the audience. You collaborate effectively and successfully with others to achieve a common goal. By working proactively and analytically, you efficiently handle problems and situations by breaking them down, understanding the underlying mechanisms, and proposing suitable solutions based on available information. As a person, you are entrepreneurial, unpretentious, responsible, and meticulous. You are goal-oriented and performance-driven and can handle setbacks. Finally, you are a team player who is communicative and pedagogical, and you value your colleagues.
Finally, we believe that, like us, you are passionate about sustainability and want to contribute to a better environment.
Want to Know More?
In this recruitment, SurfCleaner AB is collaborating with Level Recruitment. Please apply for the position by clicking the "apply" button next to this ad. For questions, please contact recruitment consultant Stina Koskijev at 08-120 50 421 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The selection process will start in week 33. If your application is urgent, please contact stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Level Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556766-4312), https://surfcleaner.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Surfcleaner AB Kontakt
Stina Koskijev stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se Jobbnummer
8734502