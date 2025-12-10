Regional Product Support Manager Europe
2025-12-10
Job Description
Do you want to drive technical support, customer relations and service development in an international environment? As a Regional Product Support Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring customer satisfaction, developing regional business and leading technical support for our lift trucks. The role combines technical expertise, customer interaction and leadership - with a strong focus on building long-term relationships and driving growth.
Your main responsibilities:
Technical support & customer relations - provide support to customers and distributors in the field, by phone or digitally, build long-term relationships and identify new business opportunities.
Training & competence development - plan and deliver regional training for customers and distributors, both theoretical and hands-on.
Quality & warranty - manage warranty cases, drive quality improvements and follow up on customer satisfaction.
Service & business growth - develop and harmonize regional service functions to secure long-term growth.
Leadership - lead, support and motivate regional colleagues and partners with a strong focus on safety, collaboration and customer value in a dynamic work environment.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a solid technical background who enjoys combining problem-solving with close customer interaction. You are comfortable working independently in an international setting, but are equally motivated by collaboration and contributing to shared development. With your social and service-oriented approach, you build long-term relationships and ensure high customer satisfaction.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Experience from Lift Trucks or a similar industry, with knowledge of hydraulics, electrical systems, engines, transmissions and digital systems.
Background in aftermarket, technical support or machinery service.
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken; additional languages are an advantage.
A structured and service-minded way of working, with the ability to drive initiatives forward.
Flexibility and willingness to travel frequently within the region; living close to a major airport is an advantage.
Additional Information
The position is available immediately or as agreed. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The final date for submitting your application is January 11.
Contact and Application
For further questions about the position and the company, please contact the recruiting manager Tobias Åkesson via tobias.akesson@konecranes.com
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Konecranes AB
