Regional Manager Siri Ab - Skåne

2024-06-22
Siri AB is a Swedish project services and consulting services company.
Who are we
We provide project and consulting services in software side of the Engineering space for Automotive, Telecom, and IoT industries. Our customers are OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in these domains. We started our operations in 2011 and have our headquarters in Göteborg, Sweden with subsidiaries in Malmö, Dusseldorf (Germany), Darmstadt (Germany) and Hyderabad (India).
Read more at: IT Jobs in Sweden for Global Citizens | Sweden Job Opportunities | Siri AB
In this role, you will be responsible for creating, executing, and overseeing the expansion of our organization within the region. Your main tasks will include developing and implementing sales plans and establishing the necessary organizational structure to achieve these goals.
We are specifically looking for a candidate with significant exposure to the tech industry, possessing a strong network within this sector, particularly in the automotive industry. Familiarity with the regional business environment is essential.
Additional connections in other parts of Sweden or neighboring countries would be advantage.
As a Regional Manager, your responsibilities will include:
prospecting for new clients
presenting our offerings to potential partners and clients, and qualifying specific client characteristics.
You will actively promote and sell our services, create and maintain an effective Client Sales Territory Plan, and report on regional sales results by managing an active sales pipeline and forecasts. Identifying customer needs, regional trends, and potential partners, you will recommend appropriate solutions and sales plans. You will act as a liaison between partners/customers and our corporate team to address customer needs, and you will target key industry segments, partners, and specific accounts. Meeting or exceeding sales targets and ensuring the best quality presentations to clients will be crucial to your success.
We are looking for someone who can grow Siri AB in the Skåne region, identify and acquire business opportunities within the territory, and create and maintain an effective sales plan.
You should be able to identify and quantify client values, challenge your customers and partners to accelerate their ambitions, For this, you are expected to be familiar with business environment of the region and have good network with key managers of Automotive, Telecom and/or IoT sectors and organizations present in the region.
Resilience, impeccable work ethics, strong organizational skills, and the ability to cooperate with other sales and account managers are essential. You should be client-centric with clear decision-making and sound judgment, and possess curiosity, empathy, and strong active listening skills.
Excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish, both written and verbal, are required.
If you are ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to our growth in Skåne, apply today and join Siri AB on our journey to success!
What can we offer you
A position in a fast-growing international organization where freedom under responsibility characterizes the work environment. Siri AB has a positive, diverse, and supportive culture. We look for people who are curious, inventive, and work to be a little bit better every single day. When joining Siri you will be given a thorough on-boarding to get into the role and to get an understanding of the company, including travel to India, Germany to meet our delivery, sales, recruitment and other support teams. Competitive regular salary along with commission for sales.
