Regional Manager - Stockholm
2023-11-19
About us:
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the merchant at heart.
We are obsessed with radically simplifying the parcel shipping and receiving experience. Instabee has swiftly emerged as a force to reckon with in the industry, serving thousands of merchants and millions of consumers.
About the role:
As Regional Manager you will be responsible for managing our sites together with our Site Managers in the region to ensure outstanding but cost-efficient service delivery. As a leader you empower our employees to effectively carry out their duties, to take responsibility for our business, and develop in their roles. In this role you will be reporting to the Head of terminal operations Sweden and work closely with the other Regional Managers in the nordic region.
Your responsibility will include several sites and even if you preferably have your base in Stockholm you will spend approximately 50% of your time visiting different sites in different cities, coaching and making sure all of our processes are in place and always becoming better.
You will, among other things:
Develop the business / site by initiating and implementing tactical and strategic activities and improvement work that aligns with Instabee's long-term strategies and goals.
Ensure that the organization within its area of responsibility has the right resources and competence to be able to carry out the work in accordance with set goals, strategies and legal requirements.
Lead, coach and follow up the site managers in their respective assignments.
Ensure compliance with the business's processes based on the business's needs, goals and central guidelines.
Operate and participate in key projects and initiatives based on the role of Regional manager.
Analyze and identify cost drivers and be responsible for achieving a cost-effective business.
Ensure that the region contributes to / works for high customer satisfaction and good delivery quality.
Responsible for the region's activities working towards a common strategic goal.
Responsible for the regional P&L and KPIs.
Who you are:
We are looking for an operational strategist who is pragmatic and gets stuff done. You are a professional and responsible team-player with the ability to combine high ambitions with a prestigeless approach. In order to be successful in this role you will need to be able to thrive in an operational role and at the same time have a strategic mindset. You need to be comfortable with an environment characterized by fast pace, rapid changes and growth.
7+ years of proven experience as a successful leader in a similar role, preferably from a growing and/or production-oriented business.
You have a strategic, tactical mindset and you come up with creative solutions to challenges.
Union negotiation expertise and experience in occupational health and safety is required.
Experienced in handling staff issues, taking care of teams, and developing staff skills.
You are a role model and have an understanding of how to create a successful culture and strong, healthy teams.
You also have good knowledge in project management.
Join our global expansion and unlock endless career opportunities. Apply today!
