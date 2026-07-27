Regional Internal Control System (ICS) Manager - Northern Europe
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-27
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At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Our service includes financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global players in the financial services industry and are rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Role Summary
We are looking for a Regional Internal Control System (ICS) Manager for Northern Europe, who would like to contribute to an effective internal control environment at TRATON Financial Services entities. The Northern Europe Region is covering the Business Units Finans (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia), Great Britain and Ireland.
As ICS Manager for the region, you will be part of the Central GRC team and reporting to the Global ICS Manager at the Head office and working closely with the Regional Office. This role manages all ICS related activities for the Business Units in the region and has an active role on the implementation, maintenance and further development of the Internal Control Framework at TFS.
Job Responsibilities
Your primary responsibilities will include:
Coordinate, facilitate and consolidate yearly risk assessments at Business Units based on the TFS risk profile and support the preparation of the annual control evaluation plan for the Region
Conduct process walkthroughs, control testing, and self-assessments in line with the annual control evaluation plan
Support management and process owners in the Business Units in design of new and updated controls
Full maintenance and update of ICS data in the ICS dedicated Tool: New controls mapping and controls updates, testing documentation, issues creation, remediation actions and closure, access management, and coordination with Head Office and TRATON where needed.
Monitor control deficiencies and remediation activities, ensuring timely follow-up and closure
Prepare and deliver ICS reporting at Business Unit, Regional, and Head Office levels
Assist management, process-control owners and control performers in controls design for risk mitigation as well as review and provide input on governing documents in connection with control requirements
Provide guidance and training on internal controls and support the implementation of ICS in new or evolving entities
Ensure compliance with local regulatory requirements related to internal controls
Contribute to cross-functional ICS projects and initiatives across the TRATON Group
Who You Are
You are a proactive, self-driven professional with high integrity and a collaborative mindset. You enjoy building relationships across functions and organizational levels, communicate effectively, and thrive in an international environment.
With a strong focus on continuous improvement, you challenge existing ways of working and seek efficient, effective solutions that support business objectives. You are analytical by nature, able to assess risks, identify control gaps, and contribute to sound decision-making. Comfortably navigating ambiguity and changing priorities, you take initiative, build trust with stakeholders, and maintain a strong understanding of business processes, risks, and organizational goals.
What You'll Bring
University degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field
Experience in external audit, internal audit, internal controls, or a similar assurance function
Good understanding of the COSO framework and internal control methodologies
Strong English communication skills, both written and spoken; knowledge of additional languages, particularly Swedish, is an advantage.
Experience in multinational and/or regulated organizations is beneficial
Experience within the financial services industry is considered a plus
This Is Us
A great team and mission. You join a company that offers a truly international environment during one of its most interesting moments. You get to contribute to your function and the company at large with your competence and energy. You will interact with a wide range of functions but not least a global network of GRC professionals from all parts of the world. Centrally, you will join a Governance Risk and Compliance function with highly experienced and energetic team bringing in experience from different parts of the world and different sectors.
An international work environment. Our office is located in Södertälje and we also have a hub in Central Stockholm (Östermalm), allowing collaboration where best fits to our employees. The role includes travelling in the Region but you are expected to shape this according to the needs of your role and work.
TRATON Financial Services Offers
We believe great work starts with feeling supported, both professionally and personally. That's why we offer a broad range of employee benefits designed to promote wellbeing, flexibility, and a healthy work-life balance. Employees can enjoy flexible working hours and a workplace that supports both collaboration and flexibility. With office Hubs in Södertälje and Stockholm, as well as coworking spaces at Sergels Torg and Kungens Kurva, you will have the best preconditions to pick the best workplace for your activities.
We provide a yearly wellness contribution and you can train at our health center Gröndal, and you will access to occupational health services with doctors, nurses, and ergonomists. Mental health is important to us, therefore we also offer confidential staff support services for guidance related to personal challenges.
In addition, employees benefit from pension plans, profit sharing programs, and extra time off or additional pension contributions. We also support family life through enhanced parental benefits and offer additional perks such as employee car leasing. Together, these benefits help create a workplace where you can thrive both at work and in everyday life.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-08-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Financial Services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10012649