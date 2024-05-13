Regional ICS Manager Northern Europe
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON Financial Services (TFS) may only be a couple of months old, but our mission is clear - we are here to make sustainable transportation a reality. Since the 1940's Scania built and ran a successful and profitable financial services business supporting its customers with financial and insurance products. Scania, and its parent group TRATON, have now taken the next step at establishing a group wide financial services business unit built on the structure grown within Scania. As of April 1st this year TRATON Financial Services now operates as an independent business unit within the TRATON Group (Scania, MAN T&B, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus) and with an ambitious journey ahead. With a presence in more than 65 markets we are already one of the most global private actors in the financial services industry.
Now we're looking for a Regional Internal Control System (ICS) Manager Northern Europe for a global finance company that is making sustainable transportation a reality
About the position
We are looking for a Regional Internal Control System (ICS) Manager for Northern Europe, who would like to contribute to an effective internal control environment at TRATON Financial Services entities. The Northern Europe Region is covering the Business Units Finans (Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Lituania, Latvia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark) and United Kingdom (Great Britain, Ireland).
As ICS Manager for the region, you will be part of the Central GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance) team and reporting both to the Governance and ICS Manager at Head office as well as the Regional Office. This role manages all ICS related activities for the Business Units at the region and has an active role on the implementation, maintenance and further development of the Internal Control Framework at TRATON Financial Services.
Your primary job assignment will be to:
Coordinate, facilitate and consolidate yearly risk assessments at Business Units based on the TFS risk profile and support the preparation of the annual control evaluation plan for the Region
Perform process walk-throughs, testing of key controls and facilitate self-assessments according to the annual control evaluation plan
Support management and process owners in the Business Units in design of new and updated controls
Full maintenance and update of ICS data in the ICS IT Tool (TICA): New controls mapping and controls updates, testing documentation, issues creation and remediation actions as well as issues closure, access management, and coordination with Head Office and TRATON where needed.
Follow up on control deficiencies and remediating actions at Business Units
Fulfil reporting requirements at Business Unit, Region and Head Office level
Assist management, process-control owners and control performers in controls design for risk mitigation as well as review and provide input on governing documents in connection with control requirements
Provide training on ICS at Business Units in the Region
Facilitate implementation of ICS in pending/new entities
Ensure compliance to local regulations on ICS
Active role on other ICS related projects and initiatives
Requirements
In this role, you will interact with people across TRATON Financial Services and the TRATON Group, therefore being able to communicate with all organisational levels effectively, being interested in people, building relationships and being responsive are important attributes.
It is crucial that you have big passion for continuous improvement, always looking for efficient and effective solutions for the best benefit of the business operations. You are able to analyse risks and understand control deficiencies, identify solutions and support sound decision making.
General competences:
University degree in Business Administration/Finance or equivalent
Experience from working on external auditing, internal audit or internal controls functions
Knowledge of the COSO framework and internal controls methodologies
Strong communication skills in English both written and oral, additional languages such as Swedish are a plus
Experience from multinational companies is a plus
Experience in the financial industry is a plus
Other personal competences:
Independent, self-driven personality with high integrity
Adaptability, in order to work effectively in ambiguous or changing situations, and with diverse individuals and groups.
Initiative, dealing with situations and issues proactively and persistently, seizing opportunities that arise.
Teamwork, working collaboratively with others to achieve organizational goals.
Analytical thinking, analysing and synthesizing information to understand issues, identify options, and support sound decision making.
Business Perspective, using an understanding of business issues, processes and outcomes to enhance business performance.
What we offer
A great team and mission. You join a company that offers a truly international environment during one of its most interesting moments. You get to contribute to your function and the company at large with your competence and energy. You will interact with a wide range of functions but not least a global network of GRC professionals from all parts of the world. Centrally, you will join a Governance Risk and Compliance function with highly experienced and energetic team bringing in experience from different parts of the world and different sectors.
An international work environment. Our office is located in Södertälje Sweden, and we support the flexibility to work where the tasks are best performed. The role includes travelling in the Region but you are expected to shape this to the needs of your role and work.
Application
Your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Evaluation of applicants will be done continuously and we, therefore, look forward to your application as soon as possible.
We also need your full name, address, e-mail, and cell phone number to register your application. We will not consider incomplete mail applications.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://traton.com
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Financial Services Jobbnummer
8676673