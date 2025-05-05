Regional HR-Manager North Europe + CIS to Air France-KLM
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM is a global airline group with deep European roots and a strong local presence. As HR Manager North Europe + CIS, you'll be at the heart of our regional organization-empowered to lead transformation, shape culture, and influence key decisions. We offer a collaborative and international environment, high autonomy, and the opportunity to make real impact across borders.
What awaits upon arrival
In this role, you will lead and execute the HR strategy for the North Europe region, ensuring it aligns with overall business objectives. You will act as a trusted partner to senior leaders across functions, offering strategic guidance and operational support in all HR-related matters. A strong focus will be on change management, where you will actively drive transformation initiatives and help shape the future organization.
You will lead a team of six professionals and report to the General Manager for North Europe & CIS. We apply a hybrid work model, with three days per week at our Solna office.
Your key flight plan will include
Lead and execute the HR strategy across the North Europe region, ensuring close alignment with both local needs and the overall business objectives of Air France-KLM.
Act as a strategic HR partner to senior leaders across business functions, providing guidance, insight and hands-on support in all people-related matters.
Drive key change initiatives and play an active role in organizational transformations, with a focus on enabling long-term growth and adaptability.
Ensure compliance with labour legislation across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, and take the lead in managing union relations and collective bargaining processes.
Oversee the full employee lifecycle including recruitment, onboarding, and succession planning, ensuring consistency and forward-looking talent strategies.
Develop and refine compensation models in line with market conditions and the EU pay transparency directive, supporting fair and competitive reward practices.
Manage, coach and develop a skilled regional HR team, creating a collaborative and high-performing environment that supports both individual and team growth.
Represent the North Europe region in both regional and central HR forums and contribute to the alignment of local practices with group-wide frameworks.
Build strong relationships and facilitate effective collaboration between local, regional, and central HR stakeholders across multiple geographies.
What you'll bring onboard
HR leadership experience in a large-scale, global environment, with expertise in business partnering and change management as Senior HRBP or HR-Manager for several years.
Strong experience in change management and organizational development
Strong background in labour relations and union collaboration, preferably across several Nordic countries
Experience in global/European matrixed organizations, balancing, local, regional and global priorities, with a strong background in navigating complex organizations and stakeholders.
Proven ability to act as a strategic advisor while remaining hands-on in execution
Exceptional communication and leadership skills, with the ability to coach and influence at all levels.
Bachelor's degree in human resources or relevant field
Fluency in English and Swedish required and other Nordic language skills being a plus.
Experience from aviation, transport, or related sectors is a strong advantage
What we can offer you
You contribute to design the future of our people strategy and organization in North Europe & CIS and Europe.
As a leading role in the North Europe & CIS Management team, your voice, and contributions matter.
We make ethics and culture matter - You will enjoy working in supportive and collaborative workplace where ethics and safety are in our DNA.
Air France KLM has high ambitions to enhance the Group's footprint in Scandinavian markets through a future commercial cooperation between its airlines and SAS AB in addition to the strategic partnerships with Wideroe and Air Baltic. You can contribute to shape the future.
Join a region with 110 (40 in Solna) excited colleagues and we have staff in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan) and we represent ever more markets.
You join a Group that it is acting concretely to accelerate its environmental transition and become the leader of a more sustainable aviation industry in reducing our direct and indirect CO2 emissions of 30% per passenger/km by 2030 (compared to 2019).
Application process
Air France-KLM and Wise Consulting have teamed up on recruitment for this role. For any questions regarding the process, please contact Recruitment Consultant, Abdullah Uzunel at abdullah.uzunel@wise.se
. Applications are reviewed on a continuous basis. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible as the position may be filled sooner. Simply apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile at www.wise.se.
