Recruitment Specialist to global company in Gothenburg
2022-12-16
Do you have a few years experience working as a Recruiter? Do you have experience of recruiting profiles in the IT or Tech industry? We are looking for our next star to our clients team in Gothenburg, for an upcoming assignment.
About the role
As a recruiter for our global client, you will run recruitment processes in collaboration with Hiring Managers and HRBP 's. You will be part of a recruitment team in Gothenburg that supports a global group with internal recruitment processes within the companies. You will work closely with internal clients to ensure successful recruitment 's. You will mainly work with LinkedIn and other search tools, telephone interviews, advertising and be a overall support in recruitment processes. This also includes managing requirement specifications, planning the process and performing personality tests on candidates. You will also fulfill some in-depth interviews and background checks. You will be responsible for the entire recruitment process, primarily for profiles in IT and Tech.
About you
To be successful in this role you have an University degree and a few years experience in IT/Tech recruitment. As a person, you are responsible, committed and driven. We are looking for someone with strong communication and cooperation skills. You are used to being responsible for the entire recruitment process. You should have experience in recruiting white-collar workers. We also believe that you have a high level of personal integrity, a business focus and that you are a relationship-building person with the ability to handle candidates, managers and other partners in the best way. Competence and experience is important, but personality is key! Last but not least you must be fluent in English, both verbally and written.
We will attach great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter: Elsa Tidblom at Elsa.Tidblom@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
