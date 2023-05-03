Receptionist
2023-05-03
FULL TIME
Boracay Serene is looking for a receptionist. You do not need to have experience working as a receptionist. But you must be a service minded. You are confident talking to people. You must atleast speak good English. A little bit of Swedish is a bonus. Even better if you speak tagalog. You should have a good knowledge with computer. You must have Effective communication, Multitasking capabilities, and Organizational abilities. Naturaly kind hearted.
Task:
Gives a pleasant welcome to clients, assist clients and always make sure clients come and go to the salon satisfied and happy. Handling bookings, schedules, phone calls, emails, etc.
Help the masseuses changing and cleaning their beds for the next clients. Refilling oil bottles, fold towels, supply inventory. Make sure the salon is always clean, fresh and smells good. Always make sure that the reception is clean and presentable.
Please call or email us if you are interested to work with us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02
E-post: jennifer.sula@hotmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sveavägen 124
)
113 50 STOCKHOLM
7732638