Ready to work for real? Get in touch - we're hiring continuously.
Anne Blom Städ & Service AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Anne Blom Städ & Service AB i Stockholm
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Want a job with real security, wellness benefits, and your salary paid on time?
Then stop scrolling - Anne Blom Städ & Service delivers. No fuss.
Here's what you get:
Competitive salary - fixed monthly pay under a union agreement 27 968 SEK/month
Industry experience bonus - up to 1,500 SEK/month
Driver's license bonus - 500 SEK/month
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance
Access to a company vehicle during work hours - for work use only, not for private driving
A stable, long-term job - we've been around since 1996
And yes, you'll work in teams with people who show up, do their job, and have each other's backs. Schedules, wages, vehicles - we keep everything in order. No guesswork.
Clear expectations - we keep standards high and take pride in doing the job right:
You have a valid B driver's license and can handle city driving in Stockholm
You speak Swedish or English
You show up on time, take responsibility, and finish what you start
You actually want to work - not just talk about it
Got cleaning experience? Great - you'll get paid extra.
No experience? We'll train you - as long as you're ready to work.
Working hours:
Monday to Friday, starting at 06:00 or 07:00.
Expect 7-9 hours of physical work per day - this is not a desk job. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-13
E-post: jobb@anneblom.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Städare". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Anne Blom Städ & Service AB
(org.nr 556793-4442), http://www.anneblom.se
Västberga Allé 36A 1TR (visa karta
)
126 30 HÄGERSTEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Personalansvarig
Danijela Urosevic jobb@anneblom.se Jobbnummer
9602313