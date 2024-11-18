Range Manager Europe - Floorcare
AB Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Inspire new Wellbeing experiences that bring people together
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
At Electrolux, we are on a journey to provide our consumers with a simply outstanding experience in Taste, Care and Wellbeing. The Product Line organization is probably the most exciting part of the business where you will be at the core of what we do - drive business results with the ultimate goal to deliver outstanding consumer experiences.
In Floorcare we are on a mission to become the market leader, expected to be immersed in a dynamic, international and motivated team where respect for each other and transparency are the key values. Therefore, we're looking for a Range Manager Europe - Floorcare to join our team.
What you'll do:
As Range Manager Europe - Floorcare you will be owning the range for all European markets making sure we stay competitive and always lean. You will support in developing and deploying a successful commercial strategy for our product categories based on a deep understanding of the market, competitors, and retail dynamics, in the context of a high performing team. Ultimately you will ensure effective ranging, management of the life cycle of the products in the category, effective launch strategies and execution and creating business cases that bring our products to success.
To succeed in this role, you should have strong analytical skills, commercial aptitude and capability to see the big picture. You will have a wide exposure within the organization with many cross-functional contacts centrally as well as local Product Line and Sales counterparts in European markets.
In detail, you will:
• Connect regularly with the European markets to ensure a competitive and agile range across all Floorcare categories.
• Prepare/execute market launches with clusters and Product Marketing (timing, ranging, strategic pricing, distribution, marketing activities etc.) for new projects and range updates for existing projects.
• Keep a sharp overview of the market, including competitor analysis and quick commercial actions to stay competitive.
• Owner of product life cycle - cradle to grave: opportunities, concepts, specs, profitability, phase-in/phase-out, and responsible for reducing complexity in strong collaboration with the Category Innovation team.
• Drive new business opportunities, and address gaps, together with sales, marketing and commercial areas.
Who you are:
• University/Business School or equivalent
• 3 - 5 years of experience in finance or controlling, and/or commercial areas and/or product development with international exposure
• Project management and analytical skills, ability to plan and focus on strategic priorities
• Good listener and communicator thriving in an international team
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, preferably based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden). Other Electrolux Group locations in Europe will also be considered.
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9017809