Ramboll is looking for project managers in Northern Sweden!

Northern Sweden is undergoing an exciting transformation - with multi-billion investments in the mining and steel industries, fossil-free energy, and sustainable infrastructure. Ramboll is growing rapidly in the region, and we are now looking for a driven and business-oriented Project Manager with experience in civil engineering - preferably related to some of our key sectors - who wants to help lead this development. If you are motivated by taking ideas from concept to reality and leading impactful projects, then we definitely want to hear from you.
At Ramboll, you will have the opportunity to:
Take on leading roles in large, complex projects within mining and steel industry, ports, wind power, water, CCS/CCUS, and infrastructure
Work closely with key clients and support them in their sustainable transition journey
Be part of a growing, multidisciplinary team - backed by a strong national and global organisation
Contribute to building Ramboll's continued presence and growth in northern Sweden
Become part of an organisation that actively works to develop sustainable solutions across society - a commitment that is anchored in our business strategy, The Partner for Sustainable Change.
Are you ready to take the next step - and make a real difference in one of Sweden's most dynamic regions?
Your role
In this role, you are not only responsible for leading projects - you are also the one who creates them. You build relationships, identify client needs, and transform them into tangible projects. You manage the process from first contact to execution and lead multidisciplinary teams across technical areas and geographies. Your responsibilities include:
Building and maintaining long-term client relationships, and identifying new business opportunities
Driving and leading multidisciplinary projects - from the idea through to implementation
Playing an active part in developing Ramboll's presence and business in the region through networking and market insights
At Ramboll, we have focused our efforts on several key sectors where we see we can make a real difference: ports, green steel and mining, wind power, railways, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage (CCS and CCUS). By combining our local presence with international expertise, we can create innovative and sustainable solutions for our clients. We work in global teams and can quickly assemble project organisations with expertise from around the world. At Ramboll, sustainability is embedded in everything we do - it shapes the projects we engage in and the solutions we propose. Whether it's promoting biodiversity, supporting the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries , or creating liveable and resilient communities - we are committed to making a positive change, not just for our clients, but for society as a whole.
About you
You are highly driven to create new business opportunities, build long-term client relationships, and make things happen
You have experience leading complex, multidisciplinary projects in a client-facing role
You have a background in civil engineering, with experience in one or more of our key sectors: ports, green steel and mining, wind power, railways, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage (CCS/CCUS).
You have a strong understanding of project management, including managing project budgets, resources etc.
You thrive in a multidisciplinary role and know the key to fostering collaboration that delivers results
You have a relevant technical education or equivalent experience.
What we can offer you
Commitment to your development
Leaders guided by our Leadership Principles
A culture that welcomes you as the unique person you are
Inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company.
Interested?
Please submit your application along with an updated CV. We welcome diversity in all forms and encourage applicants from all backgrounds to apply.
Application deadline: June 8, 2025.
Thank you for considering this opportunity at Ramboll! We look forward to receiving your application.
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll in Sweden
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll in Sweden has about 2,000 employees across 30 offices. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Energy, Water, Environment & Health, Landscape & Architecture, and Management Consulting.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. We also know how important it is to achieve the right balance of where, when, and how much you work. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. You can contact us at job.advert.accessibility@ramboll.com
