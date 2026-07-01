Radiographers for a public hospital in Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
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We are currently recruiting radiographers for a well-functioning radiology department in central Sweden.
The positions are available due to increased patient demand and upcoming retirements.
This is a long-term opportunity within a stable public healthcare provider offering modern equipment, a structured introduction programme, and a clear pathway toward Swedish professional authorization.
The department
The department consists of approximately 30 employees, including 15 radiographers, radiologists, assistant nurses and medical physicists. The unit operates in recently renovated facilities with newly upgraded CT, conventional X-ray, ultrasound and fluoroscopy equipment. An MRI replacement is planned.
Both acute and elective imaging are performed. The department collaborates closely with primary care, inpatient services, the emergency department, private healthcare providers, and other radiology units within the county. This ensures a varied and clinically broad workload.
Several radiographers have previously been internationally recruited and are now well established locally with their families, contributing to a supportive and inclusive working environment.
The hospital serves approximately 27,000 inhabitants locally and around 39,000 in the wider catchment area. The area offers a safe, family-friendly environment with access to schools, childcare, and extensive natural surroundings.
The role
The position includes standard duties as a licensed radiographer, primarily within:
Conventional radiography
CT
MRI (may become part of responsibilities over time)
You will work with both emergency and planned examinations.
A structured introduction programme lasting 6–12 months is provided, depending on previous experience, to ensure competence in equipment, routines, and Swedish clinical standards.
Collaboration with a nearby radiology unit (approximately 40 minutes by car) may occur. Travel takes place during working hours.
Evening standby duty is included. Approximately once per week. You are required to be on site within 30 minutes when on standby duty. Therefore, it is necessary that you either hold a valid driver's license and have access to a car, or live within close distance of the hospital.
Requirements
Qualification in Radiography from an EU country
The profession must be regulated in the country of qualification
Currently working in an active clinical role as a radiographer
Full legal right to practise independently as a radiographer
Ability to work with CT and conventional radiography in acute and elective settings
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish – full support provided
Qualification must be eligible for recognition by the Swedish National Board of
Health and Welfare – we guide you through this application.
Valid professional registration/license in the country of qualification
Driving license/ B
Language and relocation
Swedish language training starts in your home country through individual online lessons with a private teacher. You study several hours per week alongside your current work.
Relocation to Sweden takes place once you have reached Swedish level B2.
After moving to Sweden, you begin working at 50% in a radiography assistant role while continuing your Swedish studies from B2 to C1. Work and language training are combined during this period, and the language education is provided and financed.
You begin working fully as a radiographer once Swedish authorization has been obtained.
Salary
During the language completion phase (50% employment as Radiography Assistant): 30,800 SEK/month gross.
Estimated net salary is approximately 24,300 SEK/month, depending on individual tax rate.
After obtaining Swedish authorization as a Radiographer: minimum 31,100 SEK/month gross.
Estimated net salary is approximately 24,500 SEK/month.
The salary after authorization is individually set and may be higher depending on experience, skills, and previous professional background.
The figures above refer to base salary. Additional compensation for standby duty, evening work, and shift-related supplements is not included in the stated amounts.
Application
Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Submit your application today and include:
CV / résumé
Diploma and educational certificates/ Proof of professional license/registration
Motivation letter
References from at least one manager and one professional colleague
We look forward to receiving your application!
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Konsultchef
Per Eklund per@dignusmedical.se +46732034783 Jobbnummer
9988019