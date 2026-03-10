R-242174 Senior Principal, Northern Europe Services Business Development
2026-03-10
Mastercard is a technology company and payments industry leader. For more than four decades, we have been a driving force at the heart of commerce, making the global economy safer, more efficient, more inclusive and more transparent for all. Consumers, merchants, business partners and governments in markets around the world have reaped the benefits of our innovative products and solutions which, simply put, are designed to make life easier with the aim to build a world beyond cash.
Mastercard Services provides payments and cyber security focused consulting, platforms, marketing, loyalty, information and risk management services. With its unique category expertise, deep understanding of customer needs and successful track record in addressing complex challenges throughout the payment lifecycle, Mastercard Services addresses the challenges and opportunities of its clients, enhances Mastercard's strategic and tactical performance and establishes Mastercard's global thought-leadership pre-eminence.
Role Description and Major Responsibilities:
The Senior Principal, Services Business Development is responsible for the Services Business in the Northern Europe Division, the most advanced payments market in the European Region.
This sales position will lead the Services BD team in the division, pushing to achieve revenue targets with existing clients and new business, managing and converting a pipeline of opportunities into revenue streams across all divisional verticals.
These include Financial Institutions, Fintechs, Payment Processors and Acquirers, Retailers, Public Sector, etc.
In summary:
• Own and manage a sales pipeline, from planning, to opportunity identification, to scoping and contract development to closing, including oversight of revenue recognition
• Support the Mastercard Services "go-to-market", including launching, scaling and optimizing the suite of capabilities, solutions and platforms
• Establish strong partnerships internally and externally to build and maintain a successful, revenue generating professional network built on subject matter expertise and credibility around data driven insights, consulting, consumer engagement and connected intelligence related to cyber risk and fraud
• Work closely with product management to communicate market needs and tailor products that are uniquely suited to address unmet client business needs in the market
• Be the "voice of the customer" - identify new revenue-generating opportunities for Mastercard to create new Data & Services offerings that meet client needs
Key Skills Required:
• Translate business objectives into key hypotheses and break down large/complex or defined problems, identifying possible solutions, shortfalls, and remedial action
Matrixed People Leadership experience across multiple markets.
• Make well thought-out recommendations and take decisions; prioritizing based on impact and practicality of implementation
• Mobilize senior level support for and organize resources to implement critical initiatives and achieve objectives
• Build peer relationships with senior executives in client organizations, delivering value to clients and generating business opportunities
• Lead sales calls with new/existing customers and take responsibility for Services participation during major bids, leveraging Services capabilities and how they combine to offer innovative solutions
• Identify additional stakeholder needs and/or issues that lead to further solution opportunities and engagement expansion
• Initiate and lead large scale business opportunities with impact on multiple
players in the markets, contributing to the development of Intellectual Capital and Special Interest Groups
• Develop the team by enriching the knowledge base, providing access to senior stakeholders and problem-solving on a day-to-day basis
Education Needed:
• Undergraduate degree required
• MBA or relevant post graduate degree recommended
Experience Needed:
• Expert knowledge in the payments industry and/or strong experience management consulting (Strategy)
• Solid track record of leading high performing/senior teams to deliver strong results and business impact
• Sales experience in payments and/or related industries
• Management of senior client relationships and senior internal stakeholders (Divisional President, and Country Management levels).
• Prior management of P&L and demonstration of sound business judgment
• Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, target-driven environment
• Strong written and communication skills with advanced use of Microsoft office suite including PowerPoint, Excel
Languages: Fluent English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
E-post: rania.alhajjar@mastercard.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mastercard Sweden Services AB
(org.nr 559089-2138) Jobbnummer
9789097