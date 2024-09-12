R&D Senior Engineer, Energy Storage Rack Mechanical Design - Power Quality
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
Climate change, increase of renewable energy, and the challenges of creating a stable and reliable power system across the world are some of the drivers for the Grid and Power Quality Solution business at Hitachi Energy. In this role you will use your knowledge to create an innovative, high-quality solution for our STATCOM offering.
Your responsibilities
Oversee the electromechanical design of our energy storage system (ESS) rack in our SVC Light Enhanced solution. Collaborating with our external partners and suppliers you will be central in making design choices, establishing requirements and specifications, reviewing designs as well as driving new initiatives for development and improvements in this very new part of our system.
Ensure all requirements and aspects from the life cycle of the solution are considered, such as maintainability, transport, backwards compatibility of parts, traceability etc.
Work to identify, plan and specify product testing and certifications needed as part of our development project.
Support development of fire and electrical safety concepts and ensure the ESS rack design is adapted to support safety procedures.
As part of our productization team you will support developing our medium-, and long-term strategy for product development and care.
Proactively seek and implement initiatives to improve functionality, quality and cost to increase customer satisfaction.
Identify and manage risks in research and development projects, and in the wider organization.
Contribute to the development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps.
Act with integrity and transparency in a complex environment and seek collaboration within, and possibly outside, the company.
Live Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar, and you have worked several years with mechanical design and have strong knowhow in product and parts specification and design documentation.
You have knowledge and expertise in mechanical design of electrical apparatus and products, such as battery system enclosures, modules or racks - so that you understand also the electrical aspects of the design.
You have experience from supporting supplier selection and specifying requirements to sub-suppliers on parts and assemblies.
You have an interest in process improvement and can be a strong contributor or driver in developing our ability and routines to maintain a product design and its parts.
Experience from energy storage applications is a big plus.
You approach work with a systematic way of thinking and propose solutions based on structured analysis.
Experience in project management or other leader roles to be able to take on coordinating larger efforts requiring technical leadership is a plus.
You have good communication skills and fluency in English - both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
If you recognize yourself in the description above, you are warmly welcome to join our great team in Grid and Power Quality Solutions! Don't hesitate to apply by September 26th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Richard Mannerbro, richard.mannerbro@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
