R&D Scientist in Power Electronics at ABB Corporate Research
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2024-02-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of Powertrain & Digitalization team at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden. At Corporate Research we lead the innovation within ABB and our task is to ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in the future.
We work in close collaboration with other research centers, our business areas: Motion, Process Automation, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Electrification, as well academic and industrial partners. In our creative and highly skilled team we develop, design, build and test new concepts and prototypes of physical and digital powertrains consisting of electric energy source, electrical motor, electric drive, and a selected application.
This position reports to
Research Team Manager
Your responsibilities
Powertrain optimization in the applications covering general purpose, electric transportation, renewable generation, robotics.
Development, integration, and control of power electronics applied in low-voltage and medium-voltage motors.
Electric system design and optimization for onboard transport solutions.
Condition monitoring and diagnostics of electric motors and drives.
Your background
PhD degree or MSc degree with several years of relevant work experience in the field of Power Electronics.
Theoretical and practical understanding of power electronics.
Design, simulation, and optimization procedures in the field of Power Electronics.
Condition monitoring and diagnostics of electric motors and drives.
Practical experience in designing and implementing test setups and conducting experiments. Considering safety aspects in every step is a natural aspect of your work.
Good collaboration capabilities in a research & development team and laboratory environment.
Strong team spirit and individual leadership to deliver expected results on time, on budget and with high quality.
More about us
More information: Recruiting Manager Dmitry Svechkarenko, +46 705 20 10 07, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please apply latest by the 3rd of March 2024. We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://new.abb.com/
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8498806