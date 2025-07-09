R&D & Type test supervisor
2025-07-09
The opportunity
As an R&D & Type Test Supervisor, you will either be part of an installation team or take the lead in supervising the installation. If you are the installation supervisor, you will be responsible for everything from planning, ensuring correct drawings and materials are available, following the time schedule, and making sure your team is well coordinated for the task at hand. This role is part of the final step before products are handed over to production or tested before delivery to the customer. Occasional travel may be part of the job, but it is not required.
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet all the listed qualifications. We're interested in your potential and how your experience can contribute to our team. Come as you are and be ready to grow. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that believes: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
How you will make an impact
Participate in the planning phase and start-up meetings for specific projects
Ensure all drawings and materials are available, up to date, and correctly prepared together with the responsible engineer
Supervise and guide subcontractors to ensure assembly is performed according to Hitachi's instructions and quality standards
Ensure proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and compliance with the HSE plan
Create a time plan for the installation and continuously report progress to the project manager and other stakeholders
Report issues in QIT and support both short- and long-term solutions, as well as assist during assembly in the test circuits
Your background
You have a technical interest and a self-driven attitude to continuously learn and develop
You are comfortable working with risk assessments
Some industry-related work experience is considered a strong advantage
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is required
You are flexible in your way of working and take initiative
Experience with the MS Office suite is considered a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time (only to be added for all White-collar roles)
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting manager, Alexander Lindqvist, alexander.lindqvist@hitachienergy.com
will answer questions regarding the position. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Union: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
