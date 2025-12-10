Quality Performance Coordinator to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
Adecco Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2025-12-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As a Quality Performance Coordinator at BAT, you will play a key role in driving and coordinating quality activities to ensure that products meet consumer requirements and align with the company's goals and strategies. You will work closely with both internal and external stakeholders and be responsible for achieving planned objectives, ensuring compliance with quality standards on the production floor, laboratory testing, and product approval processes.
In this role, you will analyze and report quality results, identify opportunities for improvement, and provide insights and recommendations that enhance product and process quality. You will coordinate and lead continuous improvement initiatives and actively participate in cross-functional forums.
You will also contribute to capacity building within the factory by supporting training and development of production personnel, ensuring quality activities and KPIs are followed, and maintaining processes and protocols. The role involves responsibility for accurate and timely reporting of quality deviations and customer complaints, including conducting trend and root cause analyses. You will represent quality both locally and globally and contribute to a strong culture of continuous improvement within the organization.
This is a six-month consultancy assignment with the possibility of permanent employment thereafter. Working hours follow standard office hours, Monday to Friday, with a preferred start as soon as possible.
About you
We are seeking a curious and driven professional who thrives in an analytical environment. You are an effective communicator and collaborator, capable of engaging and influencing others, and confident contributing across meetings and cross-functional teams. Independent, proactive, and highly adaptable, you excel at combining analytical thinking with hands-on quality work, consistently finding innovative ways to improve processes and drive results.
Important for the role:
• Experience working analytically and handling data
• Fluent in Swedish and English at a professional level
• Strong IT skills, with advanced Excel expertise
• Experience with SAP or similar systems is meritorious
About BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience https://careers.bat.com/en/why-bat
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Maja Svensson at maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact our support at info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Kontakt
Nationell Rekryterare
Maja Svensson Jobbnummer
9637485