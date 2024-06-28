Quality Performance Coordinator to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
About the role
As a Quality Performance Coordinator, you will drive and coordinate quality activities to meet customer requirements and align with company goals. You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the achievement of planned targets. You will support quality standards on the production floor, lab testing, and product release processes, ensuring compliance with inspection plans and quality protocols. You will be responsible for reporting complaints, both locally and globally and be driving continuous improvement initiatives for processes and products at the factory in Malmö.
In your role as Quality Performance Coordinator, your main responsibilities will include:
* Collaborate with Quality Assurance & Compliance, production, and other stakeholders to optimize quality performance in line with factory CBN and goals.
* Develop and execute plans to improve quality metrics and department KPIs.
* Drive continuous improvement initiatives for process and product quality.
* Analyze quality metrics meticulously and use data-driven insights to make improvements.
* Build factory workforce capabilities and support DRBU projects.
* Maintain strict quality standards on the production floor and oversee lab testing processes.
* Proactively seek and implement quality improvement strategies.
* Ensure accurate and timely global and factory quality reporting.
The role as Quality Performance Coordinator is a six-month consultancy assignment with the intension of transferring into a permanent position, starting as soon as possible. You will be employed as a consultant through Adecco.
About you
We are looking for someone with a comprehensive understanding of our manufacturing processes and quality principles, with at least 3-4 years of hands on experience. You have extensive knowledge of consumer-centric quality management and supply chain, as well as an understanding of product integrity and traceability. You have a successful track record in project management and have strong stakeholder management experience. You are careful in delivering high quality in your work, OTIF.
Furthermore, you possess strong skills in known quality standards e.g. ISO and continuous improvement (CI) tools in LEAN, Six Sigma and/or IWS. You are proficient in office programs, particularly Excel, and have robust abilities in influencing communication, presentations, and interpersonal interactions. Experience collaborating across various functions/projects is key and the ability to quickly adapt and self-improve are also essential. Fluency in Swedish and English at a professional level is required.
Important for the role:
* Bachelor/University Degree in science, applied science or engineering.
* Project management training is preferred
* Experience within the field
* Driven, independent and proactive
* Expert in office programmes, especially Excel
* Strong communication and relationship-building skills
We can offer you an exciting and vibrant work environment as you join the talented and ambitious quality team at BAT Fiedler & Lundgren. We will place significant emphasis on personal suitability and we are looking forward to receiving your application.
About BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
At BAT Fiedler & Lundgren, we work for A Better Tomorrow. Welcome to join this exciting journey in transforming our business.
* Global Top Employer with 53,000 BAT people across more than 180 markets
* Brands sold in over 200 markets, made in 44 factories in 42 countries
* Newly established Tech Hubs building world-class capabilities for innovation in 4 strategic locations
* Diversity leader in the Financial Times and International Women 's Day Best Practice winner
* Seal Award winner - one of 50 most sustainable companies
BELONGING, ACHIEVING, TOGETHER
Collaboration, diversity, and teamwork underpin everything we do here at BAT Fiedler & Lundgren. We know that collaborating with colleagues from different backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals. Come bring your difference!
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Marie Ekvall name via marie.ekvall@adecco.se
