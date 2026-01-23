Quality & Compliance Specialist - Responsible Person (RP) Sweden
We are looking for an analytical and driven Quality & Compliance Specialist to act as the formally designated Responsible Person (RP) for our Swedish wholesale operations. In this business-critical position, you will ensure that our Wholesale Dealer Authorisation is maintained and that our medicinal products reach patients in a safe, compliant, and timely manner.
You will join a high-performing Nordic Quality team, serving as a strategic link between global quality standards and local operational execution. This role offers significant autonomy and the opportunity to optimize Quality Management Systems within a global pharmaceutical network.
Work tasks
As a specialist, you will combine regulatory oversight with operational quality management.
• Act as the primary point of contact for the Swedish Medical Products Agency (Läkemedelsverket). Ensure compliance with GDP regulations and manage notifications regarding product shortages.
• Implement and maintain local processes for Change Control, Non-Conformances (NC), and CAPA. Drive continuous improvement to ensure the QMS remains effective and aligned with business objectives.
• Oversee storage and distribution activities, qualify critical GxP suppliers (e.g., 3PL partners), and establish technical Quality Agreements.
• Define quality requirements for local value-added services such as repacking and relabelling, and approve changes to product artwork.
• Plan and execute self-inspections (internal audits) and provide lead support during Health Authority inspections and external audits.
• Coordinate any product recall operations and ensure that customer complaints are investigated, trended, and mitigated effectively.
• University degree in Life Sciences, Engineering, or a related field required to meet the Swedish regulatory requirements for a Responsible Person (RP).
• Proven track record in GDP (Good Distribution Practice) and Quality Assurance (QA) within the pharmaceutical industry.
• Experience working with KPI frameworks and the ability to perform "data storytelling" to visualize quality trends.
• Fluency in English is required. Proficiency in Swedish is a strong merit, as the role involves interaction with local authorities and stakeholders.
• Ability to exercise lateral leadership and collaborate effectively across a cross-functional network.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
