Quality Manager for a Mega Project in Luleå, Northern Sweden
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2026-07-13
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ncc Aktiebolag i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to play a key role in ensuring structure, quality, and efficient ways of working in a complex construction project? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!
NCC Green Industry Transformation – SSAB Project, Luleå
We are facing a historic transformation. Heavy industry is undergoing significant change and paving the way for a fossil-free future that creates substantial value in terms of economic growth, technological development, and environmental sustainability.
As an important part of the societal and industrial development taking place in northern Sweden—where some of the most significant investments are currently underway—we are now looking for the right person to take on the important role of Quality Manager in one of our complex projects.
About the Role – Quality Manager
As our Quality Manager, you will be a key member of the project team and serve as the daily point of contact for all quality-related matters. You will work closely with the production organization and ensure that our management system is used effectively to create value and improve project performance.
You will play a central role in translating quality requirements into practical actions, supporting colleagues, and creating an understanding of how quality management contributes to project success.
Key Responsibilities
Serve as the project's Quality Manager and the primary point of contact for all quality-related matters.
Support and guide project teams and stakeholders in applying NCC's management system, quality processes, and governing documents.
Ensure effective collaboration between internal teams, clients, subcontractors, and external stakeholders.
Coach colleagues in stakeholder management, project requirements, and quality-related best practices.
Promote a culture of quality and continuous improvement throughout the project.
Develop, maintain, and implement quality documentation, procedures, and supporting materials.
Prepare and execute internal and external quality audits, including follow-up actions and reporting.
Maintain and develop the project's quality management system in line with NCC policies, standards, and objectives.
Ensure compliance with the business management system and drive awareness across the organization.
Communicate quality requirements, standards, procedures, and lessons learned throughout the project.
Deliver quality-related training and knowledge sharing to project teams and stakeholders.
Prepare and manage quality reporting to meet project and business requirements.
Your Profile as a Quality Manager
We are looking for someone with a strong background in both construction and quality management:
Minimum 8–10 years of experience in the construction industry, including several years in a leadership role such as Quality Manager, Project Manager, Construction Manager, or a similar position.
Proven experience in quality management within construction projects, including the implementation and monitoring of quality management systems.
In-depth knowledge of the entire construction process, including design, construction, commissioning, and handover.
Extensive experience conducting and managing internal and external quality audits.
Experience working in accordance with standards such as ISO 9001 or equivalent quality management frameworks.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain and train others on complex topics.
Experience working in large-scale projects or organizations is considered a strong advantage.
Personal Attributes
Business-oriented with a solution-focused mindset.
Strong communicator and educator, capable of translating requirements into practical actions.
Structured, persistent, and highly execution-oriented.
Confident leader with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels of an organization.
Relationship-builder with excellent collaboration and interpersonal skills.
You communicate clearly and effectively with both internal and external stakeholders, which is essential for successful collaboration and, ultimately, a successful project.
You have professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish language skills are considered an advantage but are not required, and we welcome applications from candidates who are not fluent in Swedish.
To become part of our team, we expect you to embrace our values and understand the importance of working with inclusion and diversity within the organization.
Location
On-site presence in the city of Luleå (North of Sweden) is set to at least 50% of working hours—and at certain periods, the role will require close to full-time presence on site in Luleå. This is a prerequisite for succeeding in the role. However, it is possible to take on this exciting opportunity even if you are based elsewhere in Sweden, provided you have good travel options to Luleå (ex., Boden, Piteå, Skellefteå, Stockholm, Uppsala, etc.). NCC will arrange travel and accommodation within Sweden.
For this position, background checks are conducted in accordance with NCC's security culture.
Swedish Work Permit
Candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden. The role requires regular on-site presence in Sweden and limited relocation support is available.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, grow, and feel well. We therefore offer a wide range of employee benefits and internal training opportunities. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear terms of employment. We also offer insurance, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, and lunch benefits. Additional offers and discounts are available through our benefits portal, Benify.
Contact and Application
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Wuendy Cardenas at wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se
.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2026.
Selection will be carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be fille Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Box 803 (visa karta
)
972 36 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Wuendy Cardenas wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se Jobbnummer
10001205