QA Tester
2025-05-12
Zynca AB is looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented QA Tester to join our team. As a leader in the field of job placement and recruitment, we strive to ensure our services maintain the highest quality standards. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in enhancing our software solutions by ensuring quality and usability.
In this role, you will be responsible for developing and executing test plans, identifying bugs, and working closely with our development team to resolve issues. Your analytical skills will help ensure that our products meet both functional and non-functional requirements, ensuring an optimal experience for our users.
Candidates should have strong knowledge of testing methodologies and tools, as well as experience in automated testing environments. A solid understanding of the software development life cycle and familiarity with Agile methodologies will be significant assets.
We are looking for someone who is proactive, has excellent problem-solving skills, and can work collaboratively within a team. If you have a passion for technology and quality assurance, we invite you to apply and join us in our mission to make a difference in the recruitment sector.
At Zynca AB, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We offer competitive salary packages, opportunities for professional growth, and a dynamic workplace culture that encourages innovation.
