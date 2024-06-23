QA Engineer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
At Brite you will be part of our highly skilled QA team where we take accountability for the QA and Test strategy, toolset, and processes. We also work across the Engineering teams to support them in their quality and test work as well as assisting them with deploying high quality solutions. Your responsibilities will include
Work on a daily basis with the QA and Test domains at the company. Together with your fellow QA team mates you take accountability for our QA and Test Strategies, the test management and the testing tools and frameworks we need to deliver quality products.
Supporting one or multiple Engineering teams as they mature in writing and executing tests and other quality verification tools. Your focus is on improving how the team works.
Reporting and Monitoring tools are a vital part of improving our work, both in engineering and in QA. You are going to share responsibility with other engineers in improving our tools.
With that said, you will be a vital part of the next fintech unicorn!
Required Skills:
Experience creating and executing manual tests
Experience in Test Automation
Experience using bug-tracking software
Knowledge of Quality Assurance principles, methods and techniques
1-2 year of professional work experience
Preferred skills:
Experience with Selenium, Cypress or any other relevant modern automation tool
Experience with Postman, Charles
Experience with Javascript/Typescript, Python
Knowledge of Gherkin
Experience reviewing teammates code
Experience using test cases management tools
Experience working in a micro service architecture
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Summer is here and vacation time has begun! This means our response time may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and look forward to assisting you as soon as possible. Have a great summer!
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
• **
Please apply with your CV or your LinkedIn profile. We use screening questions to streamline this recruitment process, so a personal letter is not needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8763445