Purchasing Specialist for Asian Food Company
2025-07-28
Are you organized, business-oriented, and passionate about Asian cuisine and culture? Do you want to help shape the assortment of high-quality Asian food products in the Nordic market? Then you might be the person we're looking for!
About Us
We are a well-established company specializing in the import and distribution of Asian food products across Sweden and the Nordic region. With a wide range of products from countries such as Thailand, Japan, China, Korea, and Vietnam, we supply grocery chains, restaurants, and wholesalers. Our mission is to bring authentic Asian flavors and ingredients to Nordic kitchens.
The Role
As a Purchasing Specialist, you will be responsible for the full purchasing process and supplier relationships. You will work closely with our suppliers in Asia, develop the product assortment in collaboration with our sales team, and ensure the right products are available at the right time.
Key Responsibilities
Handle purchasing of Asian food products
Maintain and develop relationships with existing and new suppliers
Price negotiation, order placement, and delivery follow-up
Stock level optimization and analysis of sales data
Collaborate with marketing and sales on new product launches
Attend international trade shows and visit suppliers (some travel required)
Requirements
Previous experience in purchasing or supply chain, preferably in the food or import industry
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written (required)
Proficiency in an Asian language is a strong merit (e.g. Chinese, Thai, or Vietnamese)
Strong negotiation skills and ability to build long-term partnerships
Structured, solution-oriented, and able to work independently
A genuine interest in Asian food and culture is a big plus
What We Offer
A dynamic and growing company with strong commitment
The opportunity to influence product assortment and sourcing
An international work environment with global contacts
Location:
This position is based at our office in Malmo
How to Apply:
Please send your CV and cover letter to jobb@easyasia.se
Please send your CV and cover letter to jobb@easyasia.se, mark it with Purchaser.
