Psychiatry specialists for a permanent position in Hälsingland, Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
We are currently looking for specialists in psychiatry to join a well-functioning psychiatric service in central Sweden.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to work in a stable, supportive environment while still having the possibility to influence and develop the way care is delivered.
About the role
You will work with a combination of inpatient and outpatient psychiatry, with flexibility depending on your experience and interests.
In inpatient care, the focus is on patients requiring 24/7 treatment, including acute conditions. You will be involved in assessment, treatment planning, medication, and discharge planning together with the team.
In outpatient care, you will be part of a multidisciplinary clinic organised into specialised teams, including general psychiatry, diagnostics, bipolar disorders, and psychosis. This allows for both variation and the possibility to develop deeper expertise within specific areas.
The organisation is relatively small, which creates close collaboration between colleagues and shorter decision-making paths in everyday work.
The working environment
You will join a team with a strong collegial atmosphere, where several doctors have worked for many years. This provides stability, continuity, and a supportive way of working.
Collaboration is central, and you will work closely with nurses, psychologists, and other professionals with a shared focus on patient involvement and long-term care.
Development and future direction
The clinic is currently focusing on strengthening inpatient care, improving acute psychiatric services, and developing mobile psychiatric teams.
At the same time, there is an ongoing effort to create more flexible treatment options beyond traditional inpatient and outpatient care. As a specialist, you will have the opportunity to contribute to these developments in a meaningful way.
What we are looking for
EU-recognised specialist certification in psychiatry
Experience from both inpatient and outpatient psychiatry
Ability to work independently as well as in a team
Interest in supervision of junior doctors
Motivation to learn Swedish
Good skills in english
Additional information
On-call duties are included once you are established in the role.
All specialists contribute to the supervision of junior doctors, with structured support available.
Why this opportunity
This is a setting where you get to know your colleagues, follow your patients over time, and be part of shaping how care is delivered. The region offers a calm environment with easy access to nature, short commutes, and a balanced everyday life.
What Dignus Medical offers you
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and approvals
Help with accommodation and relocation for you and your family
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype with a flexible schedule
Interested in learning more? Feel free to apply or get in touch. We'd be happy to tell you more.
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9974921