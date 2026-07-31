Psychiatrist wanted for position in adult psychiatry in Norway
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Are you passionate about working with adult patients in a role that offers professional depth, stable conditions, and continuous development?
We are seeking a dedicated and skilled psychiatrist for a permanent position at the Adult Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic. Join a dynamic, interdisciplinary team in a well-established clinic that encourages professional growth, innovation, and work-life balance.
Here, you'll find a meaningful and fulfilling role.
Key Responsibilities:
Assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of patients with mental health disorders
Participation in interdisciplinary treatment meetings and professional development
Supervision of junior doctors and collaboration with others, such as GPs and municipal services
Contribute to a positive work environment and the ongoing development of the clinic
Qualifications:
European medical authorization and specialist certification in psychiatry
Willingness to complete a language course to obtain Norwegian medical authorization
Ability to independently diagnose and treat a wide range of psychiatric conditions
Personal Qualities
Confident, professionally reflective, and a strong team player
Structured with the ability to work independently
A positive contributor to an interdisciplinary team
What we offer:
A well-established clinic with highly competent and supportive colleagues
Strong focus on professional development with access to courses and specialist days
Flexible working hours and opportunities for extended shifts (extra pay)
Excellent pension scheme through KLP: https://www.klp.no/pensjon
Great welfare benefits and insurance plans
Free online language course
Personalized support throughout the entire recruitment and relocation process
Full relocation assistance (travel, housing, schools, kindergartens, etc.)
Interested?
We would be happy to have a confidential and non-binding conversation with you.
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMØ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rådgiver
Petter Hovland petter.hovland@dignusmedical.no +4791903398 Jobbnummer
10017059