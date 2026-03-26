Projektledare till stora entreprenader inom Region- och Stamnät

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Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Umeå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Umeå
2026-03-26
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Umeå
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Company description
Vattenfall Services Nordic AB builds, maintains and develops energy solutions for energy and electricity facilities. We develop Sweden's energy infrastructure to create a sustainable future where we find new innovations that contribute to a sustainable society. We work with many different customers and suppliers that involve major investments in the energy transition. With us, you work in a socially important business and make sure everything works.
Curious to follow our everyday life? Follow us on social media!
Linkedin - Vattenfall Services Nordic AB
Instagram - Vattenfallservices
Together we create Sweden's safest workplace!
About the role
Do you want to be an important part of the energy transition? Vattenfall Services is Sweden's leading contracting company in the energy and power sector and we are developing Sweden's energy infrastructure! With us, you work in a future industry with a strong focus on a sustainable future. We need more energy heroes and now we are looking for Project Managers who want to join the journey! Is that you? Together we make a difference, for the whole of society.
As a Project Manager , you will work in our tendered projects with project management within the voltage range of 40-400kV. To thrive in the role, you are motivated by creating the best conditions for the technicians in the field, the organization and the customer. The work involves a strong focus on safety, commitment, economy and quality.
Some of your main tasks:
Responsibility for business planning and the implementation of projects through management and coordination
Inform and report on the project's status both internally and to the customer
Responsible for the financial outcome and manage closing and follow-up of the finances
Lead construction meetings and negotiations with customers
Actively contribute to creating Sweden's safest workplace together
In the role of Project Manager you will work from an office but you are also expected to be out on site. The work is independent with a strong focus on collaboration and communication with both internal and external stakeholders.
Requirements specification
As a Project Manager with us, you will be the technicians' primary contact for the work carried out in the field. Leadership is a big part of everyday life and therefore we are looking for someone who has a problem-solving and coaching approach.
In addition to leadership, a large part of the work is to be able to independently drive projects forward. We are also looking for someone who likes to take responsibility and who thrives in a role with many contact surfaces. You are confident in yourself and act in a business-like manner with good entrepreneurship. Finally, you would never let profitability come before safety, with us safety always comes first!
We know you will develop with us. But we would like you to already have:
Work experience in management or project management
Experience in the construction industry - for example through work as an employee or as a self-employed person
Experience with administrative tasks and working in different systems
B driving license, when travel occurs in the job
Good knowledge of the Swedish language, both spoken and written. English is an asset
Additional information
We offer
After several decades in the energy industry, we know that our employees are our most important and valuable asset. That's why we offer you a varied working day with great opportunities for personal and professional development. We are a large and secure employer that still feels familiar where employee safety, well-being and cooperation are important parts of our corporate culture!
At Vattenfall Services you can make a difference and together we take responsibility for a sustainable energy transition, together we give power to a sustainable life.
Location: Gällivare, Luleå, Skellefteå, Umeå, Storuman, Arvidsjaur and surrounding areas.
For more information about the position, contact recruiting manager Elin Sandström, elin1.sandstroem@vattenfall.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, contact recruiter Johanna Sperling, johanna.sperling@vattenfall.com
.
Union representatives for this position are Alma Svensson Unionen, Johan Larsson SEKO, Torbjörn Blom Akademikerna and Magnus Tjergefors Ledarna. You can reach everyone via Vattenfall's switchboard, 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application no later than April 12, 2026! We do not accept personal letters in the application. You apply quickly and easily by answering selection questions and attaching your CV. We only accept applications via our website. As part of the recruitment process, tests may occur.
Working at Vattenfall means working with critical infrastructure. As a result, many of our services are classified as security and you may be deployed to war. If this service is classified as security, a security check will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. Any deployment to war is supported by the employment contract and the Total Defence Obligation Act. In addition to security checks, drug tests are carried out.
At Vattenfall, we value being active, positive, open and safety-conscious. We are looking for employees who share our vision and can help strengthen our corporate culture. We are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and appealing company and strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender, religion/belief, sexual orientation or functional variation. Read more about how we work with diversity and inclusion here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
Kungsgatan 72 (visa karta
)
903 30 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Umeå Jobbnummer
9822266