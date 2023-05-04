Project researcher in legal conservation of species translocations
2023-05-04
Department of Ecology
The researcher position is based at the Department of Ecology at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), where we conduct research on populations, communities, and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affect animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, seeking solutions to mitigate climate change, preserve threatened species, benefit biological diversity and ecosystem services in managed landscapes. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities. To generate cutting-edge research and to promote sustainable natural resource management, we build on extensive national and international research collaborations.
Legal conservation of translocation efforts in the EU
Conservation translocations are voluntary movements of wild species by humans into more or less anthropized ecosystems with a conservation objective. They include reintroductions, reinforcements, assisted colonisations, and ecological replacements. This research position takes place within the interdisciplinary project "Translocations of flora and fauna for conservation and restoration: ecological, evolutionary and socio-economic impacts at multiple scales", funded by the EU Biodiversa program, and which brings together ten research teams from seven countries to better understand the role of translocations in conservation.
Duties:
We are looking for a researcher to develop an understanding of how different European policy instruments and investment schemes shape translocation initiatives. The scholar will document the legal context in which translocations happen, i.e., obligations from law or administrative court rulings, role of protected status of species in EU or national laws, obstacles against translocations from other laws (such as livestock or public health) or the strategic use of translocations by different actors (e.g. authorities promising translocations to reach conservation goals but knowing these translocations are infeasible). The broad objective will be to assess the place translocations have taken and may take in implementing the EU biodiversity conservation or restoration goals. The researcher will be expected to lead several joint-authored peer reviewed publications. The research may be adapted according to the outcome of negotiations about the proposed EU nature restoration regulation. The researcher will also participate in outreach activities aimed at decision-makers and contribute to policy recommendations.
Qualifications:
A doctoral degree in environmental law or a related field (e.g. political science, environmental governance and public policy, ecological economics), experience in scholarly publishing, professional level fluency in English, and a demonstrated knowledge of environmental law in at least one European country or in the EU are required. Experience and interest in biodiversity conservation and knowledge of additional official languages of the European Union are an advantage. Ability and experience to inform and communicate with diverse stakeholders such as authorities, governments or the European Commission are also a merit. Interpersonal skills will form an important part of the candidate selection. We encourage candidates to apply even if they believe they do not fully meet the position expectations.
Place of work:
Grimsö, Sweden. With a possibility to also spend time in Uppsala, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment of 360 days.
Extent:
75-100% (negotiable).
Starting date:
By agreement, likely during or by end of summer 2023.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 30 May 2023. Use the link below.
With the application should be attached (1) a statement of research interest and motivation for applying to this position (max 1500 words), (2) resume including a complete publication list if any, (3) certified copies of diplomas, (4) copy of the doctoral thesis, (5) copy of a passport if the applicant is not a European citizen, (6) a list of at least two reference persons and their contact information, and (7) any written work the candidate believes is relevant for the position.
