Project Manager within commercial cards to big bank!
2024-07-06
Are you an experienced product or project manager with a background in banking or finance? We are now looking for someone to lead the development of corporate cards for our client. Selection is ongoing - welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a project manager, you will work with a team of product managers focusing on the bank's commercial cards. Your primary task will be to identify, manage, and deliver activities to support the business's overall strategy. This includes everything from process improvements to product enhancements, involving both Nordic and local projects.
This is a consultancy assignment through Academic Work. The project period starts in August and lasts until 31/12/2025. For the right person, there may be long-term opportunities with our client.
You are offered
• Be part of a large international company at the forefront of technology
• Lead the product development of commercial cards at a major bank
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct a current state analysis and identify potential improvements/optimizations
• Design and implement improvement strategies for commercial card products
• Collaborate with other commercial card experts to drive internal processes forward
• Coordinate change efforts by working closely with internal and external stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education within relevant field
• Several years of experience in product or project management within the banking or finance sector
• Experience in leading projects and driving cross-functional teams
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in commercial cards
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strategic
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
