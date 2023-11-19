Project Manager with focus on Energy System Modeling
We look for a person with the ability to coordinate and lead work with energy systems modeling in a team with assets located in different cities and countries.
About the role
We are building an international team (called TEN21) targeting an efficient energy transition of companies, cities, and countries. Energy transition pathways are developed addressing different aspects ranging from technology choices to financing solutions. The team is focusing on district heating and cooling, and the vision is a decarbonized heating and cooling sector worldwide. Within this activity we need a person to coordinate, and lead the work on energy system modeling.
Our energy modeling assets are expanding and will be located in different cities and countries. Therefore, we are looking for a person to coordinate the work of these assets, and to ensure that they generate high quality results. In addition to leading the internal modeling work the person will collaborate with our modeling partners in Denmark and Italy.
If you have the ability to coordinate and lead work with energy systems modeling in a team with assets located in different cities and countries to ensure high-quality input for decision making in companies, cities and countries, this role at IVL might be right for you.
The candidate we are looking for has an ability to work with and understand energy system models at district, city and national level. We do not see that the person is working on modeling him/herself. Rather, the candidate supervises, coaches other employees in their work with modeling. IVL has other energy system modeling activities, in research projects, it is foreseen that the resource will establish a dialogue with these assets to ensure that synergies between the research based and the assignments based modeling activities can be captured. The person has an ability to work on several tasks in parallel, to explain modeling results to customers and to sell new assignments to customers.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role you have:
Strong ability to explain energy system modeling results to different customers with different understanding of modeling is crucial to be successful in the role.
• 5 years Experience from energy systems modeling. Experience from TIMES is a requirement.
We are expecting a coaching leadership of a modelling team and a successful candidate must be able to demonstrate such experience.
Experience from district energy systems and international business are requirements.
Previous experience of sales to B2B customers is important to the role and such experience is a merit (e.g. direct customer not research funding through grants)
Who are you?
A person in this role is responsive and can account for customer needs and wishes. It is also important that you have strong communication skills as you will lead resources in different locations. You are flexible in your way of working and can travel within your position (on average one trip per month).
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
What we offer
We work in a creative and developing environment where everyone has a large part of their own responsibility and good opportunities for personal and professional development. As an employee at IVL, you become part of a workplace that values diversity, collaboration, innovation and commitment. There is a wonderful community here as well as sports club, art association, parties, pubs and other activities. We are situated in activity-based premises. At IVL, you get the opportunity to work with your
sustainability commitment for real!
Welcome with your application
For further information, contact Kristina Lygnerud at kristina.lygnerud@ivl.se
Apply with your CV by pressing "Apply here". Evaluation of applications and interviews will be conducted throughout the application period.
Apply with your CV by pressing "Apply here". Evaluation of applications and interviews will be conducted throughout the application period.
