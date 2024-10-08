Project Manager Volvo Cars / Lynk & Co Partnership
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Lynk & Co, an affiliate of Volvo Cars, is evolving its business strategy with ambitious growth targets for the coming years, expanding its sales channels, products and markets.
Together with Lynk & Co, we have identified an opportunity to use our extensive retail network and commercial capabilities to help accelerate Lynk & Co's growth across Europe - for mutual benefit. While Lynk & Co will remain responsible for its sales, our expertise and operational processes will be key to helping the brand succeed in this new chapter.
To support this partnership, we have established a new dedicated team and performance center within the European division of our Commercial organization. This team will manage the full scope of the collaboration, ensuring smooth coordination with relevant departments and overseeing the delivery of key services to Lynk & Co.
Formally, this partnership is governed through a joint venture. The board of the new entity, serving as a steering committee for the partnership, will ensure that both brands' interests are well represented.
What you'll do
As Project Manager you will bring and keep clarity and structure to a new business that will be delivered through a matrix of functions, markets and stakeholders. You will coordinate people and topics that span across functions and keep track of the overall status. In this role, you will drive the agenda preparations for and keeping minutes/actions from strategic and operational meetings. Further, you will prepare board meeting material and status reports. An important part of this role will be to interact with a broad range of stakeholders at Volvo Cars on central/headquarter and European level, and with peers at Lynk & Co.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you...
• ...have a background in management consulting and probably around 10 years' working experience, including project management in large organizations.
• ...have experience from entrepreneurship / building new businesses inside or outside large corporations, and from driving transformation
• ...are comfortable interacting with people at all levels and functions
• ...are excellent at synthesizing input from various experts and stakeholders into findings and recommendations in a structured way
• ...quickly grasp the essence of complex problems and understand the holistic picture
• ...enjoy high pace and a dynamic work environment. You independently identify what needs to be done and who to involve and you reach out to solve the issue at hand
• ...have a strong business acumen
Let's get to know each other
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 22nd of October 2024 and we will do our best to keep you updated throughout the process.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Hiring Manager Therese Lyckenvik at therese.lyckenvik@volvocars.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
.
Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Welcome with your application!
Volvo Cars - driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive working environment. Today, we're one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, so you can reach your fullest potential.
And it's so exciting - we're well on our way on our journey towards full electrification. We have five fully electric cars already on the market, and five more on the way. Our fully-electric and plug-in hybrid cars combined make up almost 50 per cent of our sales. So come and join us in shaping the future of mobility. There's never been a more rewarding time to play your part in our inspiring and creative teams!
About Lynk & Co International
Lynk & Co is more than just a car company; it's a mobility provider committed to flexibility as its core principle. With a diverse range of car ownership options - from subscription to lease to purchase - Lynk & Co is at the forefront of the car-sharing movement. The brand combines vibrant, innovative design with pioneering connectivity solutions, offering consumers a forward-thinking driving experience.
Established in 2016 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Lynk & Co utilizes its own and operated business model to serve seven core markets: Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Through distinct business models, the company is extending its presence to 19 European markets by the end of 2024. Committed to a positive impact, Lynk & Co drives change by championing progressive practices and continuously pushing the boundaries for a better future for the automotive industry and for people.
