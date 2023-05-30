Project Manager, Vehicle Service information - Industrial Operations Asia
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.To become one of the biggest and most profitable Truck manufacturers in Asia, Scania, and Traton are increasing our presence in the Chinese markets through a new production plant as well as building local R&D capabilities. The R&D organisation is in the build-up phase right now.
The organisation is initially located in Södertälje with the expansion in China starting beginning next year. We work in an agile landscape where designers, production, and purchaser work closely.
The Vehicle Service Information department is responsible for developing support, in form of a spare part catalogue, repair instructions, special tools, maintenance programs diagnostics, and driver operator manual that are needed for a workshop in China and, in collaboration with the development departments, for making our products more service-friendly.
Organisation
You will work in the R&D area "Vehicle Service information" which is part of the newly established Industrial Operations Asia. We are currently building up capabilities both in Södertälje and China.
About the role
In this role, you will lead all the activities connected to service information and coordinate all the ongoing deliveries such as repair, maintenance, spare parts, diagnostics, etc. You will be the central role in building up and leading the project as well as a team consisting of method engineers, IT specialists, business analysers, etc.
Part of the service information branch is to provide expert knowledge and support for design branch, to ensure the right solutions from a service perspective, and, by extension, to give Scania's workshop network the conditions to maximize the availability of our vehicles.
You will start the assignment with an analysis of all the deliveries, stakeholders, and cross-functional connections to other projects and systems within Scania. You will also coordinate with project leaders and functions within the existing Vehicle service information department. You will have the overview and steering toward the critical timeline of the project. You will also be a central role in the governance and project way of working.
Who you are
You are an experienced project manager who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced work environment. You are communicative and well-structured in your work. You are pragmatic and you find the best way forward in cooperation with others. You are flexible in both the way you work as well as the day-to-day tasks.
You are a Master's or a Bachelor's engineer and have experience working with projects and preferably with service information. Knowledge about Scania service information is advantageous. You are not afraid of challenging the way of working and adapting it to different environments and demands, even if there is no clear way forward. Dare to try other ways and roles to achieve the most suitable way for this new organisation.
Good computer skills are a prerequisite and knowledge about OAS, SDP3, Multi, and Catia is advantageous. You are also interested in developing a new organisation, and processes and teaching new recruits in our way of working.
Your location
This position is based in Södertälje. Short-term visits to China will be required in this position and you will act as a mentor for new local recruits.
More information
Please contact Eduard Hellberg, Head of Vehicle service information China, eduard.hellberg@scania.com
Application
Your application should contain a personal letter, a CV, and copies of your grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be held continuously during the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position. Please apply as soon as possible at scania.com/career, but at the latest the 12th of June, 2023.
JobID: 20233133
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
