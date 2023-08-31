Project Manager to the world's biggest music streaming company!
2023-08-31
We are looking for an enthusiastic Data Protection Project Manager that will join our clients Office of the DPO, which is the data protection and privacy team within Legal Affairs. You will lead and deliver key projects and business as usual activities that allow us to scale and mature our Data Protection Program. You should be passionate about privacy but at the same time very comfortable with partnering with Privacy Counsels, Engineers and Business Partners in projects that have both legal and business impacts.
The job will entail getting deeply involved in ensuring that our client's offerings are designed, built and maintained in a way that follows applicable data privacy obligations around the world. Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences music.
You are offered
Work tasks
• Collaborate with teams across our clien's to develop and improve our program with legal requirements.
• Draft, implement and communicate policies, processes and templates related to our client's privacy practices.
• Act as the directly responsible individual for all kinds of operational privacy matters.
• You have experience leading projects in big data / technology sector.
• You have a deep understanding of privacy and data protection. E.g. you have experience with vendor privacy due diligence, conducting privacy risk assessments and data protection impact assessments, creating records of processing activities and internal data protection policies.
• Privacy Certifications and experience with OneTrust is a plus
Enligt avtal
