Project Manager to BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic
BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic AB i Göteborg
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a Project Manager to join our Project Management Office, consisting of a team of Project Managers and Business Analysts. We're looking for someone who shares our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new colleague?
As Project Manager you will...
Joining us means being a part of an encouraging and innovative environment with several development opportunities and experienced colleagues to learn from. As our new Project Manager, you will work closely with your team at the Project Management Office, the department in charge of managing all the projects launched by BNP Paribas Cardif Nordics. The team is led by Perrine, our Nordic region Head of Project Management and Change, who you will report to.
The projects you will manage include implementing new products distributed by our partners, service digitalization to our end customers and partners, efficiency projects through automation of our processes, regulatory projects and many more. In other words, you will be involved in a wide range of projects and teams while handling the project lifecycle. If you are looking for the chance to boost your project management skills, this is the perfect place to do so!
Key responsibilities include:
Take full ownership of the projects from kick off to final delivery
Develop and maintain de the projects plans, budgets, timelines, quality and risks
Lead and coordinate cross functional internal teams and external suppliers to drive project success
Make sure the project governance, reporting and escalation processes are implemented
Foster a culture of continuous improvement by systematically applying lessons learned processes and implementing best practices on projects
We are looking for...
A curious quick-learner with excellent communication skills and an interest in technology. You thrive in an environment where you can work hands-on and try new ways of doing things - challenges are just opportunities to learn and grow, right? With your previous experience in project management, you are comfortable collaborating with different stakeholders. Last but not least, you are a result-oriented person who's highly effective at planning and prioritizing tasks.
Our wishes:
Educational background - preferably in the field of computer science
Three to five years of experience as a Project Manager
Good knowledge of project methodologies (Agile, Waterfall)
Proficiency in project management tools and MS Office suite
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Experience from the insurance or banking industry would be a plus, but your drive and willingness to learn and grow is key for us
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting expansive phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Bringing your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position is a permanent employment starting according to agreement. If you have questions about the position.
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the October 1st 2025. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date.
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation): Your application must not contain personal information about marital status, family situation / children, ethnic origin, age, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, health or sexual orientation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bnp Paribas Cardif Nordic AB
(org.nr 556591-7902) Jobbnummer
9514118