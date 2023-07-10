Project Manager Lean to Stockholm or Copenhagen
2023-07-10
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at postnord.com
Do you want to play a key role in the number one strategic transformation program at PostNord? Do you want to define and drive the implementation of standardized and lean ways of working in our operational processes across our Nordic parcel business? Do you have multi-year experience in running lean projects for large international organizations?
Then this may be the job for you!Arbetsuppgifter
Join us
In this position, you will be part of the Network & Technology Strategy team. Our objective is to ensure that PostNord 's logistics network is future proof and cost-effective. We work with strategic network modelling & design, new technology & innovation and quality management and are now looking to strengthen our operations excellence capabilities. You will come to a well-functioning and diverse team who challenge status quo and look for new and innovative solutions that support PostNord's future success.
The Cost Leadership Program is set up to improve the competitiveness of PostNord. One foundational part of the program is to implement optimized and standardized processes and thereby increase productivity and reduce unit cost. We have decided to set up a dedicated Operations Excellence team that in close collaboration with the country organizations will implement the agreed standards, also referred to as blueprints, in the operational processes from pick-up to delivery.
Job duties
Your role will be to develop and implement the blueprint in our terminals (sorting centres) throughout the Nordics as part of the Cost Leadership Program. This means you will:
• Train facility staff, in particular managers, in implementing, managing and maintaining lean techniques
• Conduct analyses to understand effects from Lean deployment strategies
• Conduct "lean audits" in facilities to assess performance, identify gaps and derive measures to improve application of and adherence to lean practices
• Set up communities of practice to drive sharing of best practices across countries
• Build and run training programs for Lean in PostNord
You will report to the Manager Operations Excellence. The position is full-time with the start date being as soon as the right person is available. You will be located in Stockholm or Copenhagen. You will travel to our facilities in the Nordics on a regular basis.Profil
We are looking for you who have
• Multi-year experience from running Lean projects for large international organizations, preferably in a logistics or manufacturing environment. Parcel industry experience is advantageous.
• Relevant academic education within business economics and/or engineering (BSc or MSc)
• Lean certification for example Lean Six Sigma Green, Black or Master Black belt
We believe that you are a self-starting and analytical person with excellent problem-solving skills. You are structured, collaborative and a strong relationship builder. You speak and write English and one or more of the Scandinavian languages fluently.
We offer you
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
• work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
• good insurance and occupational pension conditions
• employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
• employment according to a collective agreement.Så ansöker du
Apply
We look forward to receiving your application!
In this recruitment we cooperate with Clockwork Bemanning & Rekrytering. For more information you are warmly welcome to contact Katarina Norberg on: 070-821 53 28 or email: katarina.norberg@clwork.se
or Malin Hörnberg at malin.hornberg@clwork.se
Apply at the 6th of August at the latest, at www.clockworkpeople.se
