Project Manager for a Global Company in Ludvika
A Hub AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-12-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige
With thegoal of creating a sustainable energy future for all, our client delivers electricity to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. They are now looking for someone who wants to become part of their team, collaborate with dedicated colleagues, and make a real difference for both society and the environment.
About our client Our client, a global leader in their field, strongly believes in the long-term sustainability of HVDC technology (High Voltage Direct Current). This technology enables the transmission of electricity using direct current at high voltages, making it suitable for long-distance energy transfer and connecting power grids with minimal losses. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the most viable option for energy transmission. Here, you will have the opportunity to make an impact and grow in a dynamic, international environment.
About the role
We are now looking for a Project Manager to join our customer's high-performing team and lead deliveries within HVDC projects. In this role, you will be responsible for the execution of the project, ensuring contract compliance, customer satisfaction, and achieving financial results, either for a full project or a sub-project. You will lead a project team that includes mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, test personnel, and controllers, guiding them by defining clear guidelines and allocating tasks. You will collaborate with other departments globally to ensure seamless integration of technical solutions, while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the project.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering field or another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience in the relevant field
At least three years of experience in project management within technical areas
Fluent in English
Driven, goal-oriented, and communicative - willing to take initiative and act proactively
Preferred qualifications
Experience with HVDC projects
PMP or IPMA certification
Additional information
Start date: By agreement
Location: Ludvika
Work arrangement: Initially 100% on-site, with the possibility of transitioning to a hybrid work model laterA-hub is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating a diverse work environment. All qualified candidates will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or disability.
By submitting your application for this job, you consent to A-hub using your personal data in accordance with our GDPR compliance policy. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Matilda Agerhall matilda.agerhall@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
9081315