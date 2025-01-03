Project Manager At Kotra (korea Trade & Investment Promotion Agency)
2025-01-03
About the Job
Are you eager to make a meaningful impact on international trade and investment? Join KOTRA Stockholm and become a vital part of our mission to foster economic growth between Korea and foreign markets. As a Project Manager, you'll play a crucial role in connecting Korean businesses with lucrative opportunities in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Latvia. This position offers more than just a job-it's an opportunity to shape your career path, gain invaluable global insights, and make a lasting impact on the international business landscape.
Employment Plan Details
• Work Start: Middle of February (Negotiable)
• Contract Term: 11 months (with potential for permanent extension based on performance)
• Position/Type: Project Manager / Fixed-term employment
• Workplace: KOTRA Stockholm (Svärdvägen 11C, 182 33, Danderyd) *On-site
• Working Hours: Full-time (08:00 ~ 17:00) Lunch: 12:00 ~ 13:00
• Salary: SEK 29,700 / Month (income tax will be deducted)
* According to the performance evaluation, it is noted that salary negotiation for an increase is possible after the completion of the 11-month contract period.
Hiring Process Steps
1. Document Review: Resume, academic credentials, and work experience documentation.
2. Mandatory Test: Task involving a report on a given marketing scenario.
3. Interview: Face-to-face interview.
4. HR Assessment.
5. Notification of Final Acceptance Decision.
Responsibilities
• Support Korean small and medium-sized companies in finding business opportunities from local buyers in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, interested in imports from Korea.
• Assist in investment promotion from local investors to Korea and help Korean companies invest in Sweden.
• Organize business events such as trade delegations, exhibitions, seminars, etc.
• Conduct market research, write reports to introduce market information, and engage in marketing promotion.
• Undertake other activities related to trade promotion and investment promotion for the achievement of office goals.
Qualifications
• Legally authorized to work in Sweden and travel abroad (Citizenship, permanent residency, etc)
• No criminal record (Will be asked to submit official criminal record when employment is confirmed)
• Language Skill: Swedish / English
• Educational Background: Bachelor's degree (or more)
What can we offer?
1. Career Development: Working with us opens doors to endless possibilities for your career advancement. Gain diverse experiences, hone your skills, and take your career to new heights.
2. Global Insights: Engage with international markets, build valuable connections, and gain unique insights into global business trends. Expand your perspective and become a true global citizen.
3. Diverse Industry Projects: Our projects span various industries, providing you with the opportunity to learn about and collaborate closely with companies across different sectors.
4. Impactful Work: Be part of a team that makes a difference. Your contributions will directly impact the success of Korean businesses abroad and contribute to the growth of the global economy.
We have a dynamic and welcoming team comprising both Korean and Swedish colleagues, creating a vibrant and inclusive workplace culture!
Join us at KOTRA Stockholm and embark on a rewarding journey where your talents are valued, and your potential is limitless. We look forward to hearing from you!
• Send your resume to eugene89@kotra.or.kr
Resume must be in English. If any false information is discovered after employment, the employment can be canceled immediately. Only strong candidates will be contacted individually for each step. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: eugene89@kotra.or.kr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency
(org.nr 502027-3594), https://www.kotra.or.kr/english/index.do
Svärdvägen 11 C (visa karta
)
182 33 DANDERYD Kontakt
Deputy Director
Haakjin Kim eugene89@kotra.or.kr 0850239088 Jobbnummer
9086626