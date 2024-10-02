Project Manager at Europe Digital, Digital Core team
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you
Come and join Europe Digital Core Team, a part of our business Commercial Digital unit. Europe Digital works with the mission to secure, develop and launch smart digital services & solutions to our 20 markets across Europe. We are a small team, working together with our business partners and digital colleagues on a Market, Regional and Global level to find efficient digital solutions to enhance our business processes across markets. We balance and find the right mixture of global & corporate strategies with local contexts, regional business needs and local entrepreneurship to maximize the customer satisfaction and revenue streams for the company.
Do you like working in the intersection between business functions, digital teams and markets? Do you excel at working with new business demands and finding digital solutions to challenges, ensuring that multiple cross-functional teams are driving towards the same business goals? Join the Digital organization in Europe as a Project Manager supporting our Digital Core product universe.
What you'll do
Working with your project team, you are responsible for making sure that the result of the project is in line with project objectives and agreed cost, scope, time, and quality. You will work with the full project lifecycle and plan and connect it to the business strategy and align with stakeholders.
You will be responsible for project planning, budgeting and resource management - iterative planning with control of uncertainties. You'll set the details of the plan, required resources and budget for the coming phase to reach a high degree of certainty.
You will work with risk management, communication management and quality management as they are central parts of project management.
Leadership is an important part of this role. You will lead the project team (possibly geographically distributed) providing guidance, mentoring and support to team members. Together with Product leads, you make sure that the team has all the ingredients needed to deliver at its best.
You build trust, maintain transparency, and ensure that the steering committee has the information and context they need to make informed decisions regarding the project. You provide updates about status reports, key milestones achieved, budget updates, and any issues or risks that require their attention. You offer them recommendations based on your expertise.
Moreover, you ensure that all decisions made in the project are guided by Volvo Cars' Digital Architecture Principles. These principles should serve as the foundation for your technical choices.
What you'll bring
• Solid experience as a project manager in a complex digital setting
• Proven regional experience, working with markets, as well as understanding of the collaboration between business and digital stakeholders
• Experience from working in the capacity of a servant leader and coach for larger teams. You know what it takes to coach the project team to deliver incremental deliveries with speed and quality and to continuously learn and collaborate.
• Stakeholder management experience: you are used to collaborating with key stakeholders and use good judgement to find the right balance of stakeholder needs to define project objectives, priorities, and requirements. You are generally aware of other teams' product plans, and how they might interact with your project.
• Prince2, PMP and/or SAFe certifications are a plus.
Location: Gothenburg. We have a hybrid work setting.
Sounds interesting? We hope so
We're excited to receive and review your application. Kindly apply for this position through our jobs portal, enclosing your CV in English by no later than 21st October. We will not accept applications via email due to GDPR. Please note that selections will be running continuously so don't delay with your application.
