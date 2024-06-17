Project Manager - Professional Services
2024-06-17
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
What you will do and why:
Our platform, which goes beyond basic electronic data capture (EDC) to bring electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO), telemedicine, randomization, trial supply management, electronic trial master file, and more into a single unified platform, is gaining more and more interest among clinical trial sponsors and CROs. With strong growth projected, we want to ensure that our customers get maximum value from the products that we offer. That is why we are currently looking for a Project Manager to join the team.
The Project Manager is responsible for supporting our customers by serving as a project manager overseeing the new study-designs and connected database configurations. This is a versatile role wherein you will both serve as a bridge between our developers and our clients, but also as a technical advisor as well as an implementation expert.
As a Viedoc Project Manager, you will:
Use your human clinical trials expertise to assist our clients (sponsors and CROs) in the management of multiple study design projects, coordinating activities between customers, internal departments, sub-contractors (database design team), and additional partners to ensure smooth delivery of the database configuration
Learn our product inside-out, becoming an expert in all its features including end-user features and technical design and JavaScript programming
Conduct expert technical demos for potential customers
Provide customer training in the use of the product suite
Collect and log customer feedback to assist in driving future feature development of the product suite
As a professional, we would like you to have:
A bachelor's degree or higher in the life sciences, clinical research, or equivalent
At least two years of work experience within human clinical trials (e.g., clinical data manager, data programmer, or clinical database designer) at a sponsor organization or CRO
OR: Relevant experience with EDC, ePRO, eCOA, or other eClinical software
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience with JavaScript and/or SAS
As a person, we would like you to be:
A self-motivated individual who is eager to learn the technical ins-and-outs of our product
A doer with a strategic, service-oriented mindset that won't rest until your assigned clients are delighted
A professional team-player with strong people skills and the ability to work in a team as well as individual, taking personal ownership of projects with a proven track record of finding solutions to problems independently
Interested?
If you want to join our awesome team, apply for the job! Do you want to know more? Feel free to reach out to the responsible recruiter on the original ad. Selection is ongoing, so do not hesitate to get in touch.
