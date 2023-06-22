Project Manager - Kite Systems to Minesto AB in Gothenburg
Minesto is a marine energy technology developer, founded in 2007 as a spin-off from Swedish aerospace manufacturer Saab. Since then, Minesto has successfully developed its unique ocean energy technology. Join a irresistible engineering journey and a mission to build a more sustainable tomorrow by enabling clean and commercially viable electricity generation from the ocean.
In this recruitment project we are looking for our new Project Manager who will be responsible of our Kite Systems development and the marketing of the technology.
The role is a full-time position based at Minesto's head office in Gothenburg.
The challenge we offer
As Project Manager at Minesto, you will be a part of an international, dedicated development team working towards the commercialization of a game-changing renewable ocean energy technology with global expansion potential. We offer a high-paced, dynamic environment at the core of innovative climate tech.
What you'll do
You will be based in Gothenburg but expect to travel to locations all over the world.
You will be managing development projects, covering all phases from conceptual development through delivery of kite systems to market or prototypes.
In addition to regular project managing activities such as planning and budgeting, the role includes management of technology development within the boundaries set for the project. You will be working closely with the technical group managers and test sites throughout all phases of the projects and be reporting to the Chief Operating Officer of Minesto. You will also be actively involved in marketing of the technology, which includes contact which includes contact with potential clients i. e. energy companies, government departments and investors.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, manage, and execute kite system development projects.
Actively take part in technology and product development.
Cooperate with other parts of Minesto to secure long-term partnership with key suppliers.
Participate in - and possibly manage - kite system commissioning activities.
Manage research projects with 3rd parties and universities relating to key responsibilities.
Who you are:
We are looking for a person with experience from running multi-discipline product development projects. The position also involves making technical decisions which means that an engineering background is required.
The successful candidate will not only be managing others, he or she will be expected to act as the locomotive to push our boundaries even further by generating ideas, concepts, and solutions for further technical and business development within the company.
You must be able to communicate well and expect to represent Minesto in various settings both internally and externally. The role will also include project with both administrative and business developing tasks, which means business-like structured approach and documentation skills are required.
Key Qualifications:
Minimum MSc Engineering degree in relevant discipline; mechanical, marine engineering, electrical, automation
Documented experience from managing product development projects
Many years of relevant working experience
Minesto is an international company and it is important that you have a confident level of English. This position is based in Gothenburg and solid skills in Swedish is therefore beneficial.
Merit Qualifications:
Operational hands on experience from relevant industry
Experience from Go to Market planning and executions of attractive offerings
About Minesto AB
Minesto bring innovative solutions to the renewable energy era. At the core of our offering is our unique underwater kites that fly faster than the stream to generate clean electricity from the movement of water in the world's oceans. As complementary services, we also offer Site Development, Operations, and Service & Maintenance.
The Minesto engineer team of more than 50 professionals represent a wide range of backgrounds that together cover key technology areas, such as control-system design, hydrodynamics, simulation and testing, mechanical, electrical and subsea engineering, and construction.
In many connected areas of expertise, we have teamed up with world-leading companies and research institutes, who contribute to the technology and product development on a daily basis. Members of the team have previously worked in high-tech start-up settings and with technology-powerhouses such as Saab Aircraft, Volvo Truck Corporation and Bofors Missile Systems.
