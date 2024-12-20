Project Manager - Drive Sustainability and Innovation at Scania
What we do
Do you want to lead projects that directly contribute to a more sustainable future?
At Scania, we are looking for a passionate and forward-thinking Project Manager to drive industrialization projects that are at the core of our mission to deliver sustainable transport solutions.
Why Scania?
Scania Project Office is where sustainability meets innovation. We manage industrialization projects that integrate cutting-edge technologies with our commitment to reducing environmental impact. In our inclusive and collaborative culture, every team member plays a vital role in creating solutions that shape the future of transport while prioritizing a sustainable planet.
Your mission
As a Project Manager, you will:
• Drive development of Scania's unique business value based on Traton Modular System in cooperation with Traton Group R&D.
• Collaborate with stakeholders across marketing, technical planning, production, logistics, and suppliers to achieve sustainable outcomes.
• Drive the integration of hardware and software components, ensuring production-ready solutions that meet the highest quality standards.
• Align project timelines, scope, and deliverables with Scania's vision for sustainable innovation.
• Foster collaboration, resolve challenges and contribute to Scania's broader mission of reducing environmental impact.
What's in it for you?
At Scania, sustainability is more than a goal-it's a way of working. As part of our team, you will:
• Lead projects that contribute to sustainable transport solutions with real-world impact.
• Be part of a global, inclusive, and innovative culture that values environmental responsibility and professional growth.
• Develop your skills in a forward-thinking organization committed to making a difference.
What you bring
We're looking for a leader who shares our passion for sustainability and innovation. You will bring:
• Experience managing projects involving diverse stakeholders across functions like production, logistics, market, procurement, R&D and technical planning.
• A collaborative mindset to align teams and deliver sustainable results without direct resource ownership.
• A structured, proactive approach to managing challenges and achieving outcomes that align with sustainability goals.
• A commitment to creating solutions that balance technological innovation with environmental responsibility.
Experience in industrial engineering, production, or logistics is an advantage, but we welcome candidates with diverse experiences and perspectives who share our sustainability values
More information
This is your chance to make an impact in a forward-thinking organization dedicated to sustainable innovation. Apply today to join Scania and help shape the future of transport.
For questions about the position, feel free to contact our hiring managers.
Therése Sandberg therese@sandberg@scania.com
Jens Rosenblad jens.rosenblad@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 8 January 2025.
In the Personal letter please answer the following questions:
• How long have the projects you led been in calendar time?
• What resources have you needed for the projects you led? (Approx hours and EUR)
• What size of projects have you been responsible for? (Number of persons/teams and organisations involved)
• Briefly mention the number of stakeholders and outer dependencies your projects have had.
• How many years of experience do you have as a project manager?
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
