Project Leader
2023-09-05
Consilium Safety Group is a world-leading solution provider of fire and gas safety technologies for the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. By combining safety expertise with intelligent detection, the company contributes to protecting lives, values, and the planet through technology. What started in 1912 is today an international company driven by innovation. Consilium Safety Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has more than 55 offices, covering all time zones, and strives to be a great place to grow. With a market leading position, robustness, and pioneer thinking - we are now on our journey to transform and shape the future of the industry, by becoming #1 in SafetyTech.
We are now looking for an experienced Project Leader to join our team in Gothenburg. In this role you will be responsible for leading projects related to Consilium fire detection systems. This entail coordinating cross-functional collaboration with regards to product changes, preparation for new product releases and more. You will also be responsible for related system updates, including the PLM (product line management) system, according to Consilium processes. In this role you will work closely together with product managers for our fire detection products. Key responsibilities include:
Leading projects according to the product management process
Being responsible for cross-department coordination and handovers to internal departments and external parties
Being an agile team member and prioritizing project commitments to internal stakeholders
Responsibility for project delivery within agreed time and cost frame
Who are you?
We believe that you have a relevant university degree, or equivalent technical knowledge and experience. You are business and results oriented, and your experience in project management will ensure a reliable process structure and outcome.
Additional, we believe that you have:
Work-life experience regarding fire detection products
Fluency in Swedish and English, in both speech and writing
Experienced in Tacton CPQ and ARAS PLM is preferred
About us
Since the company was founded, the company's main goal has been the same - to save lives. We strive to be a Great place to work and we are driven forward by our core values 'One global team', 'We deliver' and 'I take responsibility - I take initiative.' Our corporate culture is characterized by warm and family atmosphere where the individual can be in focus. If this sounds like your next place to grow - connect with us!
Application & Contact
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this position as soon as possible as we are reviewing applications on a continuous basis.
