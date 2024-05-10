Project Expansion - Shop Design Leader, Service Office Helsingborg
We have celebrated 80 fantastic years of IKEA in Sweden, the country where it all began. We are proud of our heritage, our values, and our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. We are also aware of our responsibility to be a positive force in our society and our planet. We want to make the next 80 years even more iconic, by being bolder than ever, agile, innovative, and sustainable! To create a glorious future for our brand, we need to go bigger than ever before. This is why we have introduced the iconic movements. The iconic movements focus on the biggest impact, not trying to include 'everything' and at the same time remain agile as we know that the plan will evolve over time to cater for changing circumstances, market, and customer behaviours.
The iconic movements naturally increase the expectations on what we are delivering together, one such area is the commercial impact of our investments when re-building our stores. To create better conditions and to be able to run more projects with an increased commercial impact, we have decided to expand our Country Commercial- & Expansion Project organisation. This decision reflects insights as; importance of improved proactiveness in resource planning, to have a clear work assignment (commercial rebuilds), competences explicitly contracted for the purpose, increased collaboration across projects, to bring learnings from one project into the following project, the possibility for people development and succession planning. Importantly, it will strengthen the connection to- and that we deliver our Retail Direction Home of IKEA. From a holistic Retail Sweden perspective, these new project roles are not a 'net incremental increase' of new positions. We will balance it out by a matching reduction of today ad hoc, short term, borrowed project resources.
Going forward, we have decided to for an initial three-year period implement a Country Commercial- & Expansion Project Team. The team will, with the clear assignment (commercial rebuilds) work closely with the markets to achieve our Iconic movements. The team will stand with stronger capabilities for a more active contribution during the Briefing and Planning stages of the project. Together we are stronger...
Who you are
As a person you are passionate about people, business, IKEA's purpose and continuously driving better performance and growth. You are passionate about understanding shopping behaviours of the many people, the local Life at Home and current Home Furnishing trends as well as about creating an inspirational and emotional retail experience.
For this role we believe you have several years of experience in IKEA within Visual Merchandising and/or Shop design - delivering results as well as years of experience in leading creative processes and influencing co-workers. In addition, you have passion and experience from Home furnishing, as well as experience in retail space planning.
You have ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of Commercial as an integrated part of the business. You have good leadership capabilities including ability to lead peers and stakeholders while communicating in an inspirational way with IKEA tone of voice combined with a strong ability to communicate and share creative ideas, concepts and solutions.
In addition, you have creative and conceptual thinking skills, a holistic view and eye for details as well as strong ability to create shop design solutions. Linked to this, you have ability to take a holistic view of a national organisation and identify business opportunities accordingly as well as ability to follow up and measure performance of output and capture learnings to improve planning and performance moving forward.
Key words and capabilities for you must be; Openminded, co-operation and co-creation, proactive and positive attitude, coaching and always being clear why we do things!
Knowledge of the planning tool REVIT is required.
Your responsibilities
As Shop Design Leader you will be responsible for planning and designing retail spaces and home furnishing solutions for new customer meeting points and major rebuilds based on our most recent home furnishing and merchandising solutions.
Furthermore, you will:
• Design retail spaces and layouts solutions to become visually attractive and drive sales, based on the customer journeys of the new Customer Meeting Point CMP
• Support the planning teams in the central planning hub in the field of Shop Design, to contribute to CMPs that present the range in a vital, inspiring way fitting the needs of the many and that enable access to the whole range in a multi-channel retail world of IKEA.
• Create inspiring presentation solutions that reflect a wide variety of styles and price levels and life at home activities with seasonal relevance connected to the commercial activities
• Ensure efficient Customer Meeting Points (CMPs) that present the range in a vital, inspiring way fitting the needs of the many and that enable access to the whole range in a multichannel retail world of IKEA
• Contribute to a large portfolio of projects, in the design of CMP solutions in order to strengthen the brand, secure an outstanding customer experience, grow sales and broaden the customer base
• Be at the forefront of new solutions and new technology in order to optimize customer experience and operational efficiency of CMPs
• Contribute to a convenient and seamless shopping experience and create an attractive atmosphere with a relevant commercial offer for the many
• Take lead in driving an open and sharing climate, being a role model of the IKEA values
The role requires frequent travelling with appropriate presence where project/projects are carried out and if you are located in another city, frequent traveling to Helsingborg will also be required.
FOR THIS ROLE WE ALREADY HAVE INTERNAL PREFERRED CANDIDATES. Så ansöker du
