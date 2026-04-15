Project Coordinator - EU research infrastructure projects at MAX IV
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in international EU research projects? At MAX IV, you coordinate project activities, manage administration and reporting, and support global partners and users within complex, collaborative environments.
About the role
This is a 6-month consultancy assignment where you will be employed by Academic Work and work on-site at MAX IV. This role is pivotal in ensuring the smooth execution and administrative support for two key EU projects, NEPHEWS and EXANST. You will be the central point for coordinating activities, managing documentation, and facilitating communication between internal teams, external users, and international partners, contributing directly to scientific collaboration and access.
You are offered
Opportunity to work on impactful EU-funded research projects
6-month consultancy assignment through Academic Work at MAX IV
Dedicated consultant manager providing continuous support throughout the assignment
Occasional travel within Europe for collaboration and professional development
Exposure to international partners and large-scale scientific infrastructure projects
Supportive environment at a leading international research facility
Work tasks
This role involves coordinating and administrating complex EU research projects, focusing on supporting user access, managing project documentation, and facilitating international collaboration through event organization and administrative follow-up.
Coordinate MAX IV's involvement in the projects by overseeing follow-up tasks, reporting, documentation, and meeting organization
Handle administrative tasks related to travel and accommodation reimbursements (NEPHEWS)
Lead planning and organization of workshops and collaboration meetings (EXANST)
Coordinate the overall MAX IV contribution to the EXANST project.
Ensure accurate documentation and smooth project execution in collaboration with stakeholders
Act as a key contact point for internal teams, external users, and international partners
Gather and structure input from project partners for reports and deliverables
We are looking for
Excellent English skills, written and spoken
Experience as a research administrator or in a similar complex administrative role
Experience from scientific collaboration projects and project coordination
Strong skills in administration, documentation, and reporting
Strong command of Microsoft Office, especially Excel, and web-based systems
High attention to detail and accuracy in complex processes
Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize in a deadline-driven environment
Strong communication skills and ability to work with international stakeholders
It is meritorious if you have
Experience from EU funded projects, and bi-/multilateral projects.
Experience coordinating meetings, workshops, or events
Good swedish skills, written and spoken
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Goal oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Energetic
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Z34OZL". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9857300